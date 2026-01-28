SSAB AB: Year-end report 2025

The fourth quarter

Revenue was SEK 22,106 (23,615) million

Operating result was SEK 756 (487) million

Earnings per share were SEK 0.44 (0.48)

Net cash was SEK 11.6 (17.8) billion

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.60) per share for the financial year 2025

Comments by the CEO

SSAB's operating result for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 756 (487) million, representing an increase of SEK 269 million compared to the previous year, mainly driven by an improved operating result from SSAB Americas. The quarter was impacted by SEK 1,020 (690) million in costs for planned maintenance. Operating cash flow for the quarter was stable at SEK 4.1 (4.1) billion. The 2025 full-year operating result was SEK 6,116 (7,860) million, negatively impacted by weaker markets.

SSAB's strategy to increase the share of premium offering has yielded results and supported margins in 2025, when the steel market was weak. SSAB Special Steels' unique products and global distribution model contributed to stable prices despite a weaker market and SSAB Europe's shipments of high-strength steels to the Automotive segment were at a relatively good level. SSAB's strong position on the US heavy plate market, where margins were better than in Europe, was another factor that supported the result during the year.

In light of a weak European market, SSAB's European businesses used several measures during 2025 to adapt the cost level, including time banks, short-time work as well as a restrictive cost approach. So far, there have been limited direct impacts of the US steel tariffs, as SSAB is well-positioned with its premium strategy and significant local production in the US. Only a limited volume of special products, especially high-strength steels for the automotive industry, are exported from the Nordics.

SSAB's transformation to modern, fossil-free steel production is proceeding and the strategic investments during 2025 were executed according to plan. The conversion of Oxelösund continues and the construction of the new electric arc furnace (EAF) is underway. The construction of a highly-efficient mini-mill in Luleå commenced in the summer of 2025. The transformation projects are key elements of SSAB's strategy to further expand its premium leadership.

In early October 2025, the European Commission proposed new trade measures, which are meant to replace existing safeguards and to strengthen the resilience of the European steel industry. The next step is for the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers to examine and decide on the proposal. Furthermore, in January 2026, the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) became fully operational with the goal of creating a more level playing field. SSAB expects these measures to improve the supply-demand balance in the European market.

SSAB's long-term work to improve workplace safety has yielded good results and lost time injury frequency (LTIF) decreased to an all-time low of 0.56 (0.75) during 2025. Also, total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) was at all-time low at 5.6 (6.7).

