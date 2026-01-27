BiomX Inc: BiomX Issues Statement Regarding Recent Common Stock Trading Activity

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today issued a statement in response to recent unusual market activity in its common stock.

The Company is not aware of any material developments in its business or affairs that have not been previously disclosed, nor, to its knowledge, of any other reason that would account for the recent unusual market activity in its common stock.

NYSE American LLC has contacted the Company in accordance with its usual practice and has advised that the Company issue this statement. The Company does not intend to make any further comment on market speculation or trading activity.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

