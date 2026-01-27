WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - At 7:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - up 123% at $4.80
- BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - up 70% at $7.15
- Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) - up 27% at $2.21
- Namib Minerals (NAMM) - up 19% at $4.86
- A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (ASPC) - up 13% at $14.00
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) - up 11% at $65.55
- AMC Robotics Corporation (AMCI) - up 9% at $6.66
- Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) - up 7% at $4.03
- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (EMAT) - up 6% at $7.47
- WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - up 5% at $79.04
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 30% at $43.02
- Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 20% at $3.18
- Smart Logistics Global Limited (SLGB) - down 16% at $2.07
- Humana Inc. (HUM) - down 15% at $223.06
- Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) - down 15% at $96.01
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - down 15% at $20.20
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - down 13% at $304.75
- CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - down 11% at $74.60
- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) - down 10% at $3.34
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) - down 8% at $10.19
