In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - up 123% at $4.80 BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - up 70% at $7.15 Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) - up 27% at $2.21 Namib Minerals (NAMM) - up 19% at $4.86 A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (ASPC) - up 13% at $14.00 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) - up 11% at $65.55 AMC Robotics Corporation (AMCI) - up 9% at $6.66 Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) - up 7% at $4.03 Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (EMAT) - up 6% at $7.47 WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) - up 5% at $79.04

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 30% at $43.02 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 20% at $3.18 Smart Logistics Global Limited (SLGB) - down 16% at $2.07 Humana Inc. (HUM) - down 15% at $223.06 Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) - down 15% at $96.01 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - down 15% at $20.20 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - down 13% at $304.75 CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - down 11% at $74.60 La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) - down 10% at $3.34 ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) - down 8% at $10.19

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - At 7:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX