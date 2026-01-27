CNB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Trends

Earnings - Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $32.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $14.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Excluding after-tax merger and integration costs ("merger transaction related expenses") related to the Corporation's acquisition of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. ("ESSA") and the impacts of the adjustment to the provision for credit losses with the Corporation's adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2025-08, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Purchased Loans ("provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08"), as discussed in further detail below, adjusted earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a non-GAAP measure, were $25.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. 1 This represents an increase of $3.3 million, or 14.74%, and $0.05 per diluted share, or 6.10%, compared to adjusted earnings of $22.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. 1



Loans Excluding $70.8 million of syndicated loan balances, loans were $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. Organic loan growth for the quarter was $26.6 million, or 0.42% (1.65% annualized), compared to September 30, 2025.1 Organic loan growth for the full year of 2025, excluding loans acquired from the ESSA transaction in July 2025, was $218.8 million or an increase of 4.83% compared to December 31, 2024.

Deposits - At December 31, 2025, total deposits were $7.0 billion. Including $88.1 million in deposits classified as held for sale, organic deposit growth for the quarter totaled $122.1 million, or 2.21% (8.75% annualized), compared to September 30, 2025.1 Organic deposit growth for the full year of 2025, excluding deposits assumed from the ESSA transaction in July 2025, was $288.1 million or an increase of 5.36% compared to December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 3.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.84% and 3.69%, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.1 Included in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $3.2 million and $3.4 million of purchase accounting loan accretion for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Credit Quality - Total nonperforming assets were approximately $42.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $40.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025.

Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.09% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2025.



Capital - Book value per common share was $27.63 and $26.68 at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, book value per common share was $28.02 at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.72, or 2.64%, from $27.30 at September 30, 2025.1 Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $23.48 and $22.32 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, tangible book value per common share was $23.88 as of December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.94, or 4.10%, from $22.94 as of September 30, 2025.1

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Executive Summary

Earnings were $32.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $14.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, adjusted earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $25.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $3.3 million, or 14.74%, and $0.05 per diluted share, or 6.10%, compared to adjusted earnings of $22.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.1 The quarterly increase in adjusted earnings was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increased non-interest expenses, as discussed below. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08 in the fourth quarter of 2025, earnings and diluted earnings per share, when compared to earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $11.9 million, or 84.78%, and $0.21 per diluted share, or 31.82%, due primarily to the overall impact of the acquisition of ESSA, coupled with higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.1

Earnings were $61.8 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, adjusted earnings were $73.4 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $23.2 million, or 46.06%, and $0.56 per diluted share, or 23.43%, compared to earnings of $50.3 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.1 The full-year increase was primarily due to the overall impact of the acquisition of ESSA, coupled with an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed in more detail below.

At December 31, 2025, loans totaled $6.4 billion, excluding $70.8 million of syndicated loans. Organic loans increased $26.6 million, or 0.42% (1.65% annualized) compared to September 30, 2025. Excluding $1.7 billion in loans, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, acquired in the ESSA acquisition, organic loan growth for the full year was $218.8 million, or an increase of 4.83%, compared to December 31, 2024.1 The increase in loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was primarily driven by growth in the Ridge View Bank and BankOnBuffalo markets, partially offset by the sale of certain commercial real estate loans of approximately $44.3 million throughout the Corporation's various markets. The full-year increase in loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by growth in the Ridge View Bank, BankOnBuffalo, and legacy CNB Bank and ERIEBANK markets and loan activity in CNB Bank's Private Banking division.

At December 31, 2025, the syndicated loan portfolio totaled $70.8 million, or 1.09% of total loans, compared to $71.9 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 and $79.9 million, or 1.73% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease in syndicated lending balances of $9.1 million compared to December 31, 2024 reflects net scheduled amortization and prepayments of credits in excess of added holdings, with no recorded charge-offs in the syndicated portfolio in 2025. The Corporation continues to focus on evaluating the level and composition of its syndicated loan portfolio to ensure it continues to provide strong credit quality, profitable use of excess liquidity, and a complement to the Corporation's loan growth from its in-market customer relationships.



At December 31, 2025, total deposits were $7.0 billion. Including $88.1 million in deposits classified as held for sale, total deposits increased $122.1 million, or 2.21% (8.75% annualized), compared to September 30, 2025. Excluding $1.5 billion in deposits, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, assumed in the ESSA acquisition and including $88.1 million in deposits classified as held for sale, total deposits increased $288.1 million, or 5.36%, compared to December 31, 2024.1 The $88.1 million in deposits classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2025 are associated with a planned sale of certain customer deposit accounts that are part of a broader strategic initiative to optimize the Corporation's branch and market footprint following the ESSA acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter increase in organic deposit balances as of December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025, was driven primarily by growth in Treasury Management activities with municipal deposit relationships. The year-over-year increase in organic deposit balances was primarily attributable to retail account growth, as well as an increase in Treasury Management-sourced business including municipal deposits. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:

At December 31, 2025, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $2.0 billion, or approximately 28.13% of total CNB Bank deposits. When excluding $18.4 million of affiliate company deposits and $680.4 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, adjusted total estimated uninsured deposits as of December 31, 2025 were approximately $1.3 billion, or approximately 18.33% of total CNB Bank deposits.



The level of adjusted uninsured deposits at December 31, 2025 decreased compared to the level at September 30, 2025. The total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank at September 30, 2025 were approximately $2.1 billion, or approximately 30.02% of total CNB Bank deposits. Excluding $23.4 million of affiliate company deposits and $734.1 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, adjusted total estimated uninsured deposits as of September 30, 2025 were approximately $1.4 billion, or approximately 20.55% of total CNB Bank deposits.



At December 31, 2025, the Corporation had $441.5 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank's interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with collective contingent liquidity resources of $6.7 billion including (i) available borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, resulted in the total available liquidity sources for the Corporation as of December 31, 2025 to be approximately 5.5 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances discussed above.



At December 31, 2025, the Corporation had $164.0 million outstanding in short-term borrowings. The Corporation had $181.6 million outstanding short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2025 and no outstanding short-term borrowings as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in short-term borrowings during the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to a net increase in overall liquidity resultant primarily from growth in deposits during the fourth quarter. The increase in short-term borrowings at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was attributable to borrowings assumed with the ESSA acquisition.

At December 31, 2025, the Corporation's pre-tax net unrealized losses on the combined portfolios of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $47.0 million, or 5.39% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $49.8 million, or 5.90% of total shareholders' equity, at September 30, 2025, and $74.8 million, or 12.25% of total shareholders' equity, at December 31, 2024. The change in unrealized losses during the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as for the year ended December 31, 2025, was primarily due to changes in the yield curve, coupled with the Corporation's scheduled bond maturities, which were all realized at par. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would still exceed regulatory "well-capitalized" levels as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized.

Total nonperforming assets were $42.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $40.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025. Total nonperforming assets were $59.5 million, or 0.96% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. The decrease of $17.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by the resolution of several loans, as previously disclosed, coupled with paydowns of existing nonperforming assets, partially offset by certain ESSA-related additions. Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.09% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $2.1 million, or 0.19% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $26.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $27.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, adjusted PPNR was $34.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $31.7 million and $21.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 The quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted PPNR was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the increase compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to stronger net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. PPNR was $91.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, adjusted PPNR was $105.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $76.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.1 The increase in year-to-date adjusted PPNR, when compared to the PPNR for the year ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the overall impact of incremental PPNR resulting from the acquisition of ESSA, coupled with an increase in net interest income across the legacy franchise for the year, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Michael Peduzzi, President & CEO of the Corporation, positively reflected on the reported results, stating: "The fourth quarter represented both a capstone period in a historically significant calendar year for the Corporation, and a new beginning of positive post-merger performance capabilities being the first full quarter of results following the acquisition of ESSA Bancorp in July 2025. These positive results are indicative of several notable achievements:

The organic increases in loans, deposits, and earnings of the core franchise for the year, excluding the ESSA merger-related impacts, reflected a strong legacy banking foundation with positive operating leverage to support the significant franchise growth experienced with both the ESSA acquisition and continued expansion of established market positions.

The quality of the acquired ESSA franchise, reflected by the amazing employees added to the CNB Bank Team, the overall solid credit performance of acquired loans, the reasonable stability of the ESSA deposit base, and the operating income and fee-based earnings potential of the ESSA Bank division, aligns with key expectations of the Corporation from the transaction due diligence and merger integration processes.

The successful addition and systems integration of an institution that represented an over 30% increase to the Corporation's total assets, and related high volume of underlying customer loan, deposit, and wealth management accounts, demonstrates the CNB Team's ability to both successfully plan for, evaluate, and manage large scale growth, and have the excess and efficient capacity for greater economies-of-scale from both the ESSA acquisition and future growth.

The core capital soundness of the Corporation, enhanced by the common equity capital raised in 2022, provides a sound basis for successful deployment of such capital for qualitative franchise expansion to promote the benefits of both sustainable accretive earnings and long-term shareholder value growth.

We appreciate the support of our Board and valued investors through this important period of transition and growth for CNB, and look forward to continued sound performance and mutual success for the collective benefit of our investors, customers, and communities."

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

Book value per common share was $27.63 and $26.68 at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, book value per common share was $28.02 at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.72, or 2.64%, from $27.30 at September 30, 2025 and a year-over-year increase of $1.68, or 6.38%, from $26.34 at December 31, 2024.1 Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $23.48 and $22.32 as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, tangible book value per common share was $23.88 as of December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.94, or 4.10%, from $22.94 as of September 30, 2025 and a year-over-year decrease of $0.36 or 1.49%, from $24.24 as of December 31, 2024.1 The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, from September 30, 2025 to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings (net of the payment of common and preferred stock dividends).1 The increase in book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings (net of the payment of common and preferred stock dividends), coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation's available-for-sale investment portfolio.1 Tangible book value per common share decreased, excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025, driven by the number of common shares outstanding as a result of the issuance of 8.4 million common shares as consideration for the ESSA acquisition, coupled with the increase in acquisition-related goodwill and core deposit intangibles of $44.6 million and $33.5 million, respectively, partially offset by the increase in retained earnings (net of the payment of common and preferred stock dividends), coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation's available-for-sale investment portfolio.1

Loan Portfolio Profile

As part of its lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and to identify any concentration risk issues that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. An important and recurring part of this process involves the Corporation's continued measurement and evaluation of its exposure to the office, hospitality, and multifamily industries within its commercial real estate portfolio. Even given the Corporation's historically sound underwriting protocols and high credit quality standards for borrowers in the commercial real estate industry segments, the Corporation monitors numerous relevant sensitivity elements, including occupancy, loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally. At December 31, 2025, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its office, hospitality and multifamily portfolios with such metrics including the impact on the respective portfolios of loans acquired during the third quarter of 2025 from the ESSA acquisition:

Commercial office loans There were 147 outstanding loans, totaling $150.4 million, or 2.32% of total loans outstanding; There were no nonaccrual commercial office loans; There were three past-due commercial office loans that totaled $2.3 million, or 1.54% of the total office loans outstanding; and The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan was $1.0 million.



Commercial hospitality loans There were 153 outstanding loans, totaling $320.6 million, or 4.94% of total loans outstanding; There were no nonaccrual commercial hospitality loans; There were no past-due commercial hospitality loans; and The average outstanding balance per commercial hospitality loan was $2.1 million.



Commercial multifamily loans There were 375 outstanding loans, totaling $601.4 million, or 9.26% of total loans outstanding; There were two nonaccrual commercial multifamily loans that totaled $799 thousand, or 0.13% of total multifamily loans outstanding; There was one past-due commercial multifamily loan that totaled $645 thousand, or 0.11% of total multifamily loans outstanding; and The average outstanding balance per commercial multifamily loan was $1.6 million.



The Corporation had no commercial office, hospitality or multifamily loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be high volatility commercial real estate ("HVCRE") credits. No credits acquired from ESSA were considered HVCRE.

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 15.58% and 3.60% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, annualized return on average equity was 12.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 12.05% and 9.79%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 Return on average equity was 9.14% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, return on average equity was 10.75% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 9.21% for the year ended December 31, 2024.1

Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 19.29% and 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 14.62%, excluding after-tax merger and integration costs, and 10.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 Return on average tangible common equity was 10.59% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, return on average tangible common equity was 12.58% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 10.25% for the year ended December 31, 2024.1

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 69.55% and 64.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and 67.73% and 62.97%, respectively, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 58.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 57.67% and 63.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by higher non-interest expense, partially offset by increased net interest income and non-interest income, as further discussed below. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 67.64% for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 66.35% on a fully tax-equivalent basis.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 61.49% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 65.47% for the year ended December 31, 2024.1 The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense, and also reflected the anticipated economies-of-scale operational efficiencies resulting from the ESSA acquisition.

Revenue

Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $86.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $77.7 million and $59.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income was $74.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $67.1 million and $49.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in net interest income of $7.2 million, or 10.65% (42.26% annualized), was primarily due to the ESSA acquisition, coupled with organic loan growth. Included in the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2025 were $3.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, in purchase accounting loan accretion. This accretion reflects the recognition of estimated fair value marks on acquired loans, which are accreted into interest income over the expected life of the assets.

Net interest margin was 3.84%, 3.69%, and 3.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.84%, 3.69% and 3.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 Excluding the $3.2 million and $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2025, respectively, the net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 was 3.68% and 3.50%, respectively.1

The yield on earning assets of 5.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 1 basis point compared to September 30, 2025 and increased 13 basis points compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in yield in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the ESSA acquisition, including $3.2 million in purchase accounting loan accretion for the period from September 30, 2025 through December 31, 2025.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 18 basis points from September 30, 2025 and a decrease of 38 basis points from December 31, 2024. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities is primarily the result of the Corporation's targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024, coupled with the benefit of ESSA's lower overall interest cost of deposits.

Total revenue was $282.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $226.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $242.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $187.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. When comparing the year ended December 31, 2025 to the year ended December 31, 2024, the increase in net interest income of $54.6 million, or 29.11%, was due to investment and loan growth, coupled with the impact of the ESSA acquisition, including $6.6 million in purchase accounting loan accretion realized for the period from the July 23, 2025 acquisition date through December 31, 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.65% and 3.41% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.65% and 3.39% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 Excluding the $6.6 million in purchase accounting loan accretion, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.55%.1

The yield on earning assets of 5.90% for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 2 basis points from December 31, 2024. The increase in yield compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the $6.6 million in purchase accounting loan accretion.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.81% for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 30 basis points from the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily the result of the Corporation's targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024, coupled with the benefit of ESSA's lower overall interest cost of deposits.

Total non-interest income was $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million and $10.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth and asset management fees and bank owned life insurance benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income resulting from a $1.6 million loss on the sale of certain commercial real estate loans, as discussed previously. The primary increase in wealth and asset management fees was due to a $1.1 million transition fee for the Corporation moving its existing retail investment business platform to a new provider, and the primary increase in bank owned life insurance was the result of $1.0 million in death benefit proceeds. The increase year-over-year in non-interest income was due to increases in wealth and asset management fees, including the platform provider change transition fee, the previously discussed bank owned life insurance death benefit proceeds, and net realized gain on available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income resulting from the previously discussed loss on sale of certain commercial real estate loans and lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs").

Total non-interest income was $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $39.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to the overall impact of the acquisition of ESSA, including organic increases in wealth and asset management fees (including the transition fee), the previously discussed bank owned life insurance death benefit proceeds, and net realized gain on available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income resulting from the previously discussed loss on sale of certain commercial real estate loans and lower pass-through income from SBICs.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 total non-interest expense was $60.1 million and $50.2 million, respectively. Excluding merger and integration costs, total non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $52.3 million, compared to $46.0 million and $37.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the increase of $6.3 million, or 13.66%, from the three months ended September 30, 2025, was primarily driven by the full quarterly impact of the acquisition of ESSA, coupled with an increase in salaries and benefits and technology expense. The increase in salaries and benefits was driven by annual merit increases in base salaries, higher incentive compensation accruals, and rising health insurance costs. Much of the increase in salaries was attributable to staffing additions associated with the ESSA acquisition. Technology expense increased, due to both the ESSA acquisition impact on volume-based charges to core systems, and from investments in automation applications aimed at accelerating operational process efficiencies, as well as enhancing both customer experience and expanding service delivery channels.

Excluding merger costs, the $14.5 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits, reflecting staffing additions from the ESSA acquisition, as well as increased incentive compensation accruals, resulting from CNB's stronger level of financial performance in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and health insurance costs. Additionally, occupancy expense, technology and the amortization of core deposit intangibles increased. Occupancy expense increased as a result of higher rent expense related to additional full-service office locations, coupled with increased maintenance costs related to the acquisition of ESSA. The increase in technology was the result of the above-mentioned ESSA acquisition impacts and investments in automation applications.

For the year ended December 31, 2025 total non-interest expense was $190.9 million. Excluding merger and integration costs, total non-interest expense was $177.1 million, compared to $150.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the increase of $27.1 million, or 18.04%, from the year ended December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits. This reflects staff additions related to the ESSA acquisition, merit-based annual increases in base salaries, higher incentive compensation accruals (due to strong financial performance in 2025), increased retirement plan contribution accruals and higher health insurance costs. Occupancy expense also increased, largely due to higher rent associated with additional full-service office locations added both before and after the ESSA acquisition. Technology expense increased, primarily due to the above-mentioned ESSA acquisition and investments in automation applications. In addition, the full-year 2025 included increases in the amortization of core deposit intangibles and other non-interest expenses, which were impacted by business development activities.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $8.1 million, representing a 19.48% effective tax rate, compared to $2.0 million, representing a 22.43% effective tax rate, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $3.6 million, representing a 19.14% effective tax rate, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was impacted by the ESSA acquisition, including non-deductible merger costs of $1.6 million. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $16.3 million, representing a 19.81% effective tax rate, compared to $12.8 million, representing a 18.98% effective tax rate, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the full-year 2025 was impacted by the ESSA acquisition, including non-deductible merger costs of $3.2 million.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $42.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $40.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, and $59.5 million, or 0.96% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, as discussed in more detail above.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.05% as of as of September 30, 2025, and 1.03% as of December 31, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 168.29% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 187.94% and 84.08% as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses reflected a net reversal of $15.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to an expense of $18.5 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The $34.0 million and $18.4 million decreases in the provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, were primarily driven by the early adoption of ASU 2025-08. In accordance with the amendments in this update, loans (excluding credit cards) acquired without credit deterioration and deemed "seasoned" are purchased seasoned loans and accounted for using the gross-up approach at acquisition. Specifically, after an entity determines that a loan is a non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") asset based on its assessment of credit deterioration experienced since origination, the entity should apply the guidance described in the amendments to determine whether the loan is seasoned and, therefore, should be accounted for using the gross-up approach. The Corporation elected to early-adopt this ASU as of December 31, 2025. The adoption of ASU 2025-08 resulted in the reversal of $16.4 million in provision for credit losses (offsetting the original $16.4 million in provision for credit loss expense recorded in the third quarter 2025), with a corresponding increase to the amortized cost balance of the acquired loan portfolio with an impact to purchase accounting loan accretion in subsequent periods.

The provision for credit losses was $8.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

As discussed in more detail above, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.09% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $2.1 million, or 0.19% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $7.2 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.17% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Capital

As of December 31, 2025, the Corporation's total shareholders' equity was $872.1 million, representing an increase of $27.9 million, or 3.31%, from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $261.4 million, or 42.81%, from December 31, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by the growth in earnings, partially offset by the payment of common and preferred stock dividends to our shareholders during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase resulted from an increase in additional paid in capital related to the ESSA acquisition of $202.6 million, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation's available-for-sale investment portfolio, and growth in earnings, partially offset by the payment of common and preferred stock dividends to the Corporation's shareholders during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory "well-capitalized" levels as of December 31, 2025, consistent with prior periods.

As of December 31, 2025, the Corporation's ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 9.70% compared to 9.53% at September 30, 2025 and 8.93% at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Corporation's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.36% and 8.10%, respectively.1 Excluding merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, the Corporation's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, as of December 31, 2025 was 8.49% compared to 8.32%, excluding merger and integration costs, at September 30, 2025 and 8.28% at December 31, 2024.1 The increase in the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets compared to September 30, 2025 was primarily the result of an increase in retained earnings (net of the payment of common and preferred stock dividends). The increase in the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of an increase in retained earnings (net of the payment of common and preferred stock dividends), coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the impacts of the ESSA acquisition.

About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $8.4 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, and 79 offices comprised of one loan production office, one mobile office, two limited service offices, and 75 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; ESSA Bank, based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northeast Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank's primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control). Forward-looking statements often include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." The Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any reputational risks following a cybersecurity incident; (v) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (vi) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vii) adverse economic effects from international trade disputes, including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation, or similar events impacting economic activity; (viii) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (ix) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (x) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xi) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xii) increased competition; (xiii) loss of certain key officers; (xiv) deposit attrition; (xv) rapidly changing technology; (xvi) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvii) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xviii) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income Statement Interest and fees on loans - 105,064 - 98,092 - 74,164 - 350,943 - 293,544 Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 10,486 10,553 9,514 41,402 31,926 Interest expense (41,271 - (41,516 - (34,634 - (150,309 - (138,001 - Net interest income 74,279 67,129 49,044 242,036 187,469 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (15,495 - 18,456 2,930 8,855 9,222 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 89,774 48,673 46,114 233,181 178,247 Non-interest income Wealth and asset management fees 3,925 2,359 1,976 10,189 7,845 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,209 2,222 1,712 7,801 6,990 Other service charges and fees 445 480 770 1,862 2,973 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 771 397 83 1,168 74 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 280 664 (13 - 1,262 754 Mortgage banking 292 196 93 756 673 Bank owned life insurance 2,059 975 784 4,770 3,110 Card processing and interchange income 2,504 2,336 2,222 9,225 8,666 Other non-interest income (expense) (401 - 937 2,694 3,132 8,029 Total non-interest income 12,084 10,566 10,321 40,165 39,114 Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 26,472 23,339 18,501 89,723 74,536 Net occupancy expense of premises 5,329 4,823 3,816 18,222 14,737 Technology expense 7,419 5,485 5,743 23,744 21,805 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,035 780 16 1,848 73 Advertising expense 996 754 684 2,820 2,545 State and local taxes 1,408 1,292 1,090 5,293 4,726 Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,004 1,637 986 4,487 4,217 FDIC insurance premiums 1,201 940 864 4,063 3,718 Card processing and interchange expenses 1,470 1,300 1,325 5,183 4,575 Merger and integration costs 7,783 4,155 - 13,824 - Other non-interest expense 5,952 5,652 4,780 21,674 19,070 Total non-interest expenses 60,069 50,157 37,805 190,881 150,002 Income before income taxes 41,789 9,082 18,630 82,465 67,359 Income tax expense 8,140 2,037 3,566 16,334 12,784 Net income 33,649 7,045 15,064 66,131 54,575 Preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Ending shares outstanding 29,473,352 29,477,429 20,987,992 29,473,352 20,987,992 Average diluted common shares outstanding 29,400,418 27,280,298 20,929,885 24,669,413 20,900,037 Diluted earnings per common share - 1.10 - 0.22 - 0.66 - 2.49 - 2.39 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) - 0.87 - 0.82 - 0.66 - 2.95 - 2.39 Cash dividends per common share - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.72 - 0.71 Dividend payout ratio 16 - 82 - 27 - 29 - 30 - Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 21 - 22 - 27 - 24 - 30 -

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale - 6,489,706 - 5,971,441 - 4,556,770 - 5,436,151 - 4,491,304 Investment securities 826,176 843,441 744,149 817,204 733,055 Total earning assets 7,666,369 7,209,366 5,674,794 6,629,434 5,499,187 Total assets 8,285,289 7,783,995 6,085,277 7,137,197 5,894,958 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,138,484 1,078,091 832,168 965,942 781,780 Interest-bearing deposits 5,863,225 5,477,057 4,442,150 5,122,942 4,328,430 Shareholders' equity 856,930 776,976 612,184 723,241 592,550 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 670,094 611,364 510,308 583,908 490,647 Average Yields (annualized) Total loans and loans held for sale 6.44 - 6.54 - 6.50 - 6.47 - 6.55 - Investment securities 3.12 - 2.89 - 2.40 - 2.90 - 2.19 - Total earning assets 5.97 - 5.96 - 5.84 - 5.90 - 5.88 - Interest-bearing deposits 2.55 - 2.75 - 3.00 - 2.74 - 3.08 - Interest-bearing liabilities 2.65 - 2.83 - 3.03 - 2.81 - 3.11 - Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.61 - 0.36 - 0.98 - 0.93 - 0.93 - Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.29 - 1.20 - 0.98 - 1.09 - 0.93 - Return on average equity 15.58 - 3.60 - 9.79 - 9.14 - 9.21 - Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.46 - 12.05 - 9.79 - 10.75 - 9.21 - Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 19.29 - 3.87 - 10.90 - 10.59 - 10.25 - Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.30 - 14.62 - 10.90 - 12.58 - 10.25 - Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 3.84 - 3.69 - 3.43 - 3.65 - 3.39 - Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 67.73 - 62.97 - 63.02 - 66.35 - 65.47 - Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1) 58.80 - 57.67 - 63.02 - 61.49 - 65.47 - Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs - 1,115 - 623 - 1,719 - 5,512 - 5,782 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 379 334 425 1,681 1,730 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs - 1,494 - 957 - 2,144 - 7,193 - 7,512 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.09 - 0.06 - 0.19 - 0.13 - 0.17 -

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Ending Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks - 78,197 - 79,772 - 63,771 Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve 441,501 351,943 375,009 Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions 8,198 6,373 4,255 Total cash and cash equivalents 527,896 438,088 443,035 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 584,330 533,553 468,546 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 242,138 249,247 306,081 Equity securities 10,865 10,505 10,456 Loans held for sale 2,517 - 762 Loans receivable Syndicated loans 70,798 71,852 79,882 Loans 6,422,942 6,396,344 4,529,074 Total loans receivable 6,493,740 6,468,196 4,608,956 Less: allowance for credit losses (67,055 - (67,684 - (47,357 - Net loans receivable 6,426,685 6,400,512 4,561,599 Goodwill and other intangibles 88,512 93,773 43,874 Core deposit intangible 33,693 34,727 206 Other assets 479,799 493,914 357,451 Total Assets - 8,396,435 - 8,254,319 - 6,192,010 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits - 1,092,076 - 1,105,414 - 819,680 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,014,606 970,752 706,796 Savings 3,822,639 3,686,511 3,122,028 Certificates of deposit 1,097,788 1,137,590 722,860 Total deposits 7,027,109 6,900,267 5,371,364 Short-term borrowings 164,000 181,604 - Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 84,874 84,798 84,570 Deposits held for sale 88,119 92,830 - Other liabilities 139,586 130,015 104,761 Total liabilities 7,524,308 7,410,134 5,581,315 Common stock - - - Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,785 Additional paid in capital 422,653 421,770 219,876 Retained earnings 424,935 397,667 381,296 Treasury stock (2,581 - (2,476 - (4,689 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,665 - (30,561 - (43,573 - Total shareholders' equity 872,127 844,185 610,695 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 8,396,435 - 8,254,319 - 6,192,010 Book value per common share - 27.63 - 26.68 - 26.34 Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1) - 28.02 - 27.30 - 26.34 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1) - 23.48 - 22.32 - 24.24 Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1) - 23.88 - 22.94 - 24.24

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.36 - 8.10 - 8.28 - Adjusted tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.49 - 8.32 - 8.28 - Tier 1 leverage ratio (2) 9.87 - 9.34 - 10.43 - Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.54 - 10.48 - 11.76 - Tier 1 risk-based ratio (2) 12.77 - 11.67 - 13.41 - Total risk-based ratio (2) 14.91 - 13.97 - 16.16 - Asset Quality Detail Nonaccrual loans - 39,845 - 36,013 - 56,323 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 42 86 653 Total nonperforming loans 39,887 36,099 56,976 Other real estate owned 2,280 4,254 2,509 Total nonperforming assets - 42,167 - 40,353 - 59,485 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.65 - 0.62 - 1.29 - Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.50 - 0.49 - 0.96 - Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 168.29 - 187.94 - 84.08 - Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.03 - 1.05 - 1.03 - Consolidated Financial Data Notes: (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended, December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable (1) (4) - 780,374 2.93 - - 6,023 - 797,866 2.92 - - 6,151 - 711,286 2.36 - - 4,487 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4) 24,460 2.62 171 24,531 2.62 174 25,489 2.67 184 Equity securities (1) (2) 21,342 10.80 581 21,044 1.79 95 7,374 5.77 107 Total securities (4) 826,176 3.12 6,775 843,441 2.89 6,420 744,149 2.40 4,778 Loans receivable: Commercial (2) (3) 1,739,733 6.70 29,395 1,642,742 6.98 28,921 1,458,902 6.77 24,824 Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale (2) (3) 4,617,232 6.22 72,414 4,201,346 6.21 65,752 2,965,914 6.12 45,633 Consumer (3) 132,741 10.54 3,527 127,353 11.53 3,701 131,954 11.93 3,956 Total loans receivable (3) 6,489,706 6.44 105,336 5,971,441 6.54 98,374 4,556,770 6.50 74,413 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 350,487 4.28 3,777 394,484 4.19 4,165 373,875 5.08 4,771 Total earning assets 7,666,369 5.97 - 115,888 7,209,366 5.96 - 108,959 5,674,794 5.84 - 83,962 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 77,224 77,224 59,445 Premises and equipment 150,220 145,087 124,398 Other assets 459,511 414,410 273,326 Allowance for credit losses (68,035 - (62,092 - (46,686 - Total non interest-bearing assets 618,920 574,629 410,483 TOTAL ASSETS - 8,285,289 - 7,783,995 - 6,085,277 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Demand-interest-bearing - 998,897 0.94 - - 2,357 - 913,337 1.00 - - 2,291 - 686,359 0.83 - - 1,437 Savings 3,728,182 2.63 24,707 3,501,326 2.86 25,200 3,068,451 3.26 25,139 Time 1,136,146 3.72 10,650 1,062,394 3.90 10,450 687,340 4.02 6,953 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,863,225 2.55 37,714 5,477,057 2.75 37,941 4,442,150 3.00 33,529 Short-term borrowings 187,781 4.41 2,085 218,871 4.08 2,251 - 0.00 - Finance lease liabilities 18,059 9.10 414 18,079 5.49 250 212 3.75 2 Subordinated notes and debentures 105,456 3.98 1,058 105,380 4.04 1,074 105,153 4.17 1,103 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,174,521 2.65 - 41,271 5,819,387 2.83 - 41,516 4,547,515 3.03 - 34,634 Demand-noninterest-bearing 1,138,484 1,078,091 832,168 Other liabilities 115,354 109,541 93,410 Total Liabilities 7,428,359 7,007,019 5,473,093 Shareholders' equity 856,930 776,976 612,184 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 8,285,289 - 7,783,995 - 6,085,277 Interest income/Earning assets 5.97 - - 115,888 5.96 - - 108,959 5.84 - - 83,962 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.65 41,271 2.83 41,516 3.03 34,634 Net interest spread 3.32 - - 74,617 3.13 - - 67,443 2.81 - - 49,328 Interest income/Earning assets 5.97 - 115,888 5.96 - 108,959 5.84 - 83,962 Interest expense/Earning assets 2.13 41,271 2.27 41,516 2.41 34,634 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.84 - - 74,617 3.69 - - 67,443 3.43 - - 49,328 (1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was $338 thousand, $314 thousand and $284 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consists of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was $(35.2) million, $(39.1) million and $(47.0) million, respectively.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS:

Securities:

Taxable (1) (4)

- 778,122 2.85 - - 23,331 - 700,078 2.14 - - 16,059 Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4)

24,646 2.64 700 25,919 2.60 731 Equity securities (1) (2)

14,436 6.14 886 7,058 5.71 403 Total securities (4)

817,204 2.90 24,917 733,055 2.19 17,193 Loans receivable:

Commercial (2) (3)

1,579,792 6.80 107,350 1,440,667 6.88 99,184 Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale (2) (3)

3,728,827 6.17 230,033 2,920,537 6.15 179,645 Consumer (3)

127,532 11.43 14,574 130,100 11.95 15,547 Total loans receivable (3)

5,436,151 6.47 351,957 4,491,304 6.55 294,376 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions

376,079 4.43 16,648 274,828 5.41 14,856 Total earning assets

6,629,434 5.90 - 393,522 5,499,187 5.88 - 326,425 Noninterest-bearing assets:

Cash and due from banks

67,775 56,295 Premises and equipment

138,465 116,341 Other assets

357,700 269,167 Allowance for credit losses

(56,177 - (46,032 - Total non interest-bearing assets

507,763 395,771 TOTAL ASSETS

- 7,137,197 - 5,894,958 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Demand-interest-bearing

- 832,291 0.95 - - 7,894 - 705,488 0.77 - - 5,451 Savings

3,369,184 2.88 97,033 3,052,031 3.46 105,675 Time

921,467 3.87 35,638 570,911 3.92 22,367 Total interest-bearing deposits

5,122,942 2.74 140,565 4,328,430 3.08 133,493 Short-term borrowings

100,734 4.30 4,336 - 0.00 - Finance lease liabilities

17,046 6.58 1,122 247 4.45 11 Subordinated notes and debentures

105,342 4.07 4,286 105,039 4.28 4,497 Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,346,064 2.81 - 150,309 4,433,716 3.11 - 138,001 Demand-noninterest-bearing

965,942 781,780 Other liabilities

101,950 86,912 Total Liabilities

6,413,956 5,302,408 Shareholders' equity

723,241 592,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

- 7,137,197 - 5,894,958 Interest income/Earning assets

5.90 - - 393,522 5.88 - - 326,425 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities

2.81 150,309 3.11 138,001 Net interest spread

3.09 - - 243,213 2.77 - - 188,424 Interest income/Earning assets

5.90 - 393,522 5.88 - 326,425 Interest expense/Earning assets

2.25 150,309 2.49 138,001 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.65 - - 243,213 3.39 - - 188,424 (1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $1.2 million and $955 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consists of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $(41.2) million and $(53.1) million, respectively.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (1)- Merger transaction related expenses - non deductible - 337 - 1,570 - - - 3,234 - - Merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08 - deductible (8,941 - 18,972 - 10,590 - Statutory federal tax rate 21 - 21 - 21 - 21 - 21 - Tax benefit (expense) of merger and integration costs and day 1 non-PCD provision expense (non-GAAP) (1,878 - 3,984 - 2,224 - Merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08 - deductible, net of tax (7,063 - 14,988 - 8,366 - Merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) - (6,726 - - 16,558 - - - 11,600 - - (1) Merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08 represent legal, advisory, severance, technology conversion, day one non-PCD provision expense (benefit), and other expenses directly related to the ESSA acquisition. Management believes exclusion of these non-recurring charges provides more meaningful period-over-period comparisons of operating performance.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Calculation of net income available to common (GAAP): Net income - 33,649 - 7,045 - 15,064 - 66,131 - 54,575 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Adjusted calculation of net income available to common (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (6,726 - 16,558 - 11,600 - Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) - 25,847 - 22,527 - 13,988 - 73,429 - 50,273

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of dividend payout ratio: Cash dividends per common share - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.72 - 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share 1.10 0.22 0.66 2.49 2.39 Dividend payout ratio 16 - 82 - 27 - 29 - 30 - Adjusted calculation of dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP): Cash dividends per common share - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.72 - 0.71 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) 0.87 0.82 0.66 2.95 2.39 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP) 21 - 22 - 27 - 24 - 30 -

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1) Net interest income - 74,279 - 67,129 - 49,044 - 242,036 - 187,469 Add: Non-interest income 12,084 10,566 10,321 40,165 39,114 Less: Non-interest expense 60,069 50,157 37,805 190,881 150,002 PPNR (non-GAAP) - 26,294 - 27,538 - 21,560 - 91,320 - 76,581 Adjusted calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1) Net interest income - 74,279 - 67,129 - 49,044 - 242,036 - 187,469 Add: Non-interest income 12,084 10,566 10,321 40,165 39,114 Less: Non-interest expense 60,069 50,157 37,805 190,881 150,002 Add: Merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 7,783 4,155 - 13,824 - Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) - 34,077 - 31,693 - 21,560 - 105,144 - 76,581 (1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Adjusted calculation of loans (non-GAAP): Loans - 6,422,942 - 6,396,344 - 4,529,074 Less: ESSA acquired loans, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments (non-GAAP) (1,675,080 - (1,651,056 - - Adjusted loans (non-GAAP) - 4,747,862 - 4,745,288 - 4,529,074

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Adjusted calculation of total deposits (non-GAAP): Total deposits - 7,027,109 - 6,900,267 - 5,371,364 Add: deposits held for sale (non-GAAP) 88,119 92,830 - Less: ESSA acquired deposits, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments (non-GAAP) (1,455,805 - (1,455,805 - - Adjusted total deposits (non-GAAP) - 5,659,423 - 5,537,292 - 5,371,364

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Basic earnings per common share computation: Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities 210 50 98 476 388 Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock - 32,363 - 5,919 - 13,890 - 61,353 - 49,885 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities 29,476 27,388 20,992 24,755 20,993 Less: average participating securities 179 209 135 169 155 Weighted average shares 29,297 27,179 20,857 24,586 20,838 Basic earnings per common share - 1.10 - 0.22 - 0.67 - 2.50 - 2.39 Diluted earnings per common share computation: Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock - 32,363 - 5,919 - 13,890 - 61,353 - 49,885 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 29,297 27,179 20,857 24,586 20,838 Add: dilutive effect of stock compensation 103 101 73 83 62 Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares 29,400 27,280 20,930 24,669 20,900 Diluted earnings per common share - 1.10 - 0.22 - 0.66 - 2.49 - 2.39 Adjusted basic earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (6,726 - 16,558 - 11,600 - Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities 210 50 98 476 388 Adjustment to net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities for merger transaction related expenses and the and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (41 - 127 - 79 - Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP) - 25,678 - 22,350 - 13,890 - 72,874 - 49,885 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities 29,476 27,388 20,992 24,755 20,993 Less: average participating securities 179 209 135 169 155 Weighted average shares 29,297 27,179 20,857 24,586 20,838 Adjusted basic earnings per common share (non-GAAP) - 0.88 - 0.82 - 0.67 - 2.96 - 2.39 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP): Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP) - 25,678 - 22,350 - 13,890 - 72,874 - 49,885 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 29,297 27,179 20,857 24,586 20,838 Add: dilutive effect of stock compensation 103 101 73 83 62 Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares 29,400 27,280 20,930 24,669 20,900 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) - 0.87 - 0.82 - 0.66 - 2.95 - 2.39

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income - 115,550 - 108,645 - 83,678 - 392,345 - 325,470 Interest expense 41,271 41,516 34,634 150,309 138,001 Net interest income - 74,279 - 67,129 - 49,044 - 242,036 - 187,469 Average total earning assets - 7,666,369 - 7,209,366 - 5,674,794 - 6,629,434 - 5,499,187 Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized) 3.84 - 3.69 - 3.44 - 3.65 - 3.41 - Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Interest income - 115,550 - 108,645 - 83,678 - 392,345 - 325,470 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 338 314 284 1,177 955 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 115,888 108,959 83,962 393,522 326,425 Interest expense 41,271 41,516 34,634 150,309 138,001 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) - 74,617 - 67,443 - 49,328 - 243,213 - 188,424 Average total earning assets - 7,666,369 - 7,209,366 - 5,674,794 - 6,629,434 - 5,499,187 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP) (35,243 - (39,121 - (46,988 - (41,218 - (53,087 - Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) - 7,701,612 - 7,248,487 - 5,721,782 - 6,670,652 - 5,552,274 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.84 - 3.69 - 3.43 - 3.65 - 3.39 - Calculation of net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting loan accretion (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) (1)- Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) - 74,617 - 67,443 - 49,328 - 243,213 - 188,424 Less: purchase accounting loan accretion (3,158 - (3,420 - 0 (6,578 - 0 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) - 71,459 - 64,023 - 49,328 - 236,635 - 188,424 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) - 7,701,612 - 7,248,487 - 5,721,782 - 6,670,652 - 5,552,274 Adjusted net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.68 - 3.50 - 3.43 - 3.55 - 3.39 - (1) Purchase accounting loan accretion represents income recognized on estimated fair value adjustments to acquired loans.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common

equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Shareholders' equity - 872,127 - 844,185 - 610,695 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 Common shareholders' equity 814,342 786,400 552,910 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 88,512 93,773 43,874 Less: core deposit intangible 33,693 34,727 206 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - 692,137 - 657,900 - 508,830 Total assets - 8,396,435 - 8,254,319 - 6,192,010 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 88,512 93,773 43,874 Less: core deposit intangible 33,693 34,727 206 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 8,274,230 - 8,125,819 - 6,147,930 Ending shares outstanding 29,473,352 29,477,429 20,987,992 Book value per common share (GAAP) - 27.63 - 26.68 - 26.34 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) - 23.48 - 22.32 - 24.24 Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP) 9.70 - 9.53 - 8.93 - Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.36 - 8.10 - 8.28 - Adjusted calculation of book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shareholders' equity - 814,342 - 786,400 - 552,910 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11,600 18,326 - Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 825,942 - 804,726 - 552,910 Ending shares outstanding 29,473,352 29,477,429 20,987,992 Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP) - 28.02 - 27.30 - 26.34 Adjusted calculation of tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - 692,137 - 657,900 - 508,830 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11,600 18,326 - Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - 703,737 - 676,226 - 508,830 Ending shares outstanding 29,473,352 29,477,429 20,987,992 Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) - 23.88 - 22.94 - 24.24 Adjusted calculation of tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Adjusted tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 703,737 - 676,226 - 508,830 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 8,274,230 - 8,125,819 - 6,147,930 Add: merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 13,824 6,041 - Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP) - 8,288,054 - 8,131,860 - 6,147,930 Adjusted tangible common equity / Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.49 - 8.32 - 8.28 -

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense - 60,069 - 50,157 - 37,805 - 190,881 - 150,002 Non-interest income - 12,084 - 10,566 - 10,321 - 40,165 - 39,114 Net interest income 74,279 67,129 49,044 242,036 187,469 Total revenue - 86,363 - 77,695 - 59,365 - 282,201 - 226,583 Efficiency ratio 69.55 - 64.56 - 63.68 - 67.64 - 66.20 - Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense - 60,069 - 50,157 - 37,805 - 190,881 - 150,002 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 1,035 780 16 1,848 73 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) - 59,034 - 49,377 - 37,789 - 189,033 - 149,929 Non-interest income - 12,084 - 10,566 - 10,321 - 40,165 - 39,114 Net interest income - 74,279 - 67,129 - 49,044 - 242,036 - 187,469 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,899 1,737 1,508 6,551 5,635 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 2,691 2,453 2,111 9,266 8,068 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 75,071 67,845 49,647 244,751 189,902 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) - 87,155 - 78,411 - 59,968 - 284,916 - 229,016 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 67.73 - 62.97 - 63.02 - 66.35 - 65.47 - Adjusted calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) - 59,034 - 49,377 - 37,789 - 189,033 - 149,929 Less: merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 7,783 4,155 - 13,824 - Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) - 51,251 - 45,222 - 37,789 - 175,209 - 149,929 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) - 87,155 - 78,411 - 59,968 - 284,916 - 229,016 Adjusted efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 58.80 - 57.67 - 63.02 - 61.49 - 65.47 -

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income - 33,649 - 7,045 - 15,064 - 66,131 - 54,575 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Average shareholders' equity - 856,930 - 776,976 - 612,184 - 723,241 - 592,550 Less: average goodwill & intangibles 129,051 107,827 44,091 81,548 44,118 Less: average preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 670,094 - 611,364 - 510,308 - 583,908 - 490,647 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 15.58 - 3.60 - 9.79 - 9.14 - 9.21 - Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized) 16.17 - 3.29 - 10.04 - 9.29 - 9.40 - Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 19.29 - 3.87 - 10.90 - 10.59 - 10.25 - Adjusted calculation of return on average equity (non-GAAP): Net income - 33,649 - 7,045 - 15,064 - 66,131 - 54,575 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (6,726 - 16,558 - 11,600 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) - 26,923 - 23,603 - 15,064 - 77,731 - 54,575 Average shareholders' equity - 856,930 - 776,976 - 612,184 - 723,241 - 592,550 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 12.46 - 12.05 - 9.79 - 10.75 - 9.21 - Adjusted calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders - 32,573 - 5,969 - 13,988 - 61,829 - 50,273 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (6,726 - 16,558 - 11,600 - Adjusted net income available to common shareholders - 25,847 - 22,527 - 13,988 - 73,429 - 50,273 Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) - 670,094 - 611,364 - 510,308 - 583,908 - 490,647 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 15.30 - 14.62 - 10.90 - 12.58 - 10.25 -

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Calculation of return on average assets: Net income - 33,649 - 7,045 - 15,064 - 66,131 - 54,575 Average total assets - 8,285,289 - 7,783,995 - 6,085,277 - 7,137,197 - 5,894,958 Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized) 1.61 - 0.36 - 0.98 - 0.93 - 0.93 - Adjusted calculation of return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income - 33,649 - 7,045 - 15,064 - 66,131 - 54,575 Add: merger transaction related expenses and the provision adjustment related to adoption of ASU 2025-08, net of tax (non-GAAP) (6,726 - 16,558 - 11,600 - Adjusted net income - 26,923 - 23,603 - 15,064 - 77,731 - 54,575 Average total assets - 8,285,289 - 7,783,995 - 6,085,277 - 7,137,197 - 5,894,958 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.29 - 1.20 - 0.98 - 1.09 - 0.93 -



