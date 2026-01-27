Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 11:05
82,02 Euro
+0,17 % +0,14
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 15, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2026, short interest in 3,515 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 15,349,969,813 shares compared with 15,183,396,236 shares in 3,498 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 31, 2025. The mid-January short interest represents 2.88 days compared with 2.83 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,669 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,478,325,627 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2026, compared with 3,382,557,383 shares in 1,671 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.19 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.27.

In summary, short interest in all 5,184 Nasdaq® securities totaled 18,828,295,440 shares at the January 15, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,169 issues and 18,565,953,619 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.28 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.31 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8412ca3-63cd-4d23-b68d-94ebec8a6ea2

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
