Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 853292 | ISIN: FR0000121014 | Ticker-Symbol: MOH
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 14:01
543,40 Euro
-5,00 % -28,60
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
542,90543,0014:02
543,20543,4014:02
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE543,40-5,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.