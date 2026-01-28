

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.664 billion, or $13.39 per share. This compares with $484 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $10.956 billion from $10.559 billion last year.



GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.664 Bln. vs. $484 Mln. last year. -EPS: $13.39 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $10.956 Bln vs. $10.559 Bln last year.



