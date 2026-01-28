

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc (LII) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $142.5 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $201.9 million, or $5.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lennox International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $155.8 million or $4.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $1.195 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $142.5 Mln. vs. $201.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.07 vs. $5.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.195 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.



