Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined the Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA) as a National Partner, supporting engagement with municipal IT and cybersecurity leaders across Canada.

MISA is a national association that brings together municipal information technology professionals, senior IT leaders, and public-sector stakeholders to advance digital governance, cybersecurity, and shared best practices. Through its National Partner program, QSE will participate in knowledge-sharing initiatives, educational forums, and collaborative discussions focused on strengthening municipal cybersecurity posture and long-term data protection.

As a National Partner, QSE is positioned to actively monitor, engage with, and participate in municipal cybersecurity procurement and program opportunities across Canada. This engagement expands the Company's ability to respond to municipal-level security requirements and extends its public-sector market access alongside its growing federal-level and broader government cybersecurity engagements.

QSE's participation as a National Partner reflects continued execution against its public-sector strategy, which is designed to address cybersecurity risk across all levels of government. Building on previously announced federal-level initiatives, certifications, and validation milestones, this engagement extends QSE's focus to the municipal layer of critical infrastructure, where ransomware exposure, long-lived data confidentiality requirements, and governance complexity continue to drive demand for resilient, future-proof security solutions.

"Municipal governments are responsible for protecting essential services and sensitive citizen data, often under significant operational and resource constraints," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Our participation as a National Partner to MISA reflects QSE's commitment to supporting municipalities with practical, implementation-ready approaches to cybersecurity and post-quantum readiness, while contributing to informed discussions around digital stewardship, governance, and long-term trust."

QSE's engagement with MISA complements previously announced milestones, including platform readiness advancements, independent validation initiatives, and the Company's CyberSecure Canada Certification (CCCS) Level 2, which underscores alignment with recognized cybersecurity, governance, and compliance standards. Together, these efforts position QSE to engage meaningfully with public-sector stakeholders evaluating post-quantum cryptography, secure data storage, and data-in-transit protection.

While this engagement focuses on municipalities across Canada, management views it as part of a broader strategy to support public-sector and critical-infrastructure stakeholders globally. As governments worldwide assess long-term cryptographic resilience in the face of advancing quantum capabilities, QSE continues to engage selectively in partnerships and forums that align with its mission to enable responsible, standards-aligned adoption of post-quantum security solutions.

QSE expects to provide additional updates as it advances its 2026 engagement roadmap, including further participation in domestic and international initiatives supporting government, institutional, and enterprise cybersecurity preparedness.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281880

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.