Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 10:24
9,332 Euro
-0,30 % -0,028
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 14:34 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Sampo plc's applications for the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 28 January 2026 at 3:30 pm EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Sampo plc's applications for the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's decision, Sampo plc's ("Sampo") Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, and the Sampo A share (the "A Share") will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the SDRs will be 13 February 2026, and the first day of trading in the A Shares will be 16 February 2026.

Further information about the arrangement is available at www.sampo.com/duallisting and www.sampo.com/irblog. SDR holders are encouraged to contact their custodian bank or nominee account holder directly in matters regarding their holdings.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

None of the information contained herein constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo in any jurisdiction whatsoever, including but not limited to, Finland, Sweden, and other member states of the European Economic Area. The information contained herein has been furnished solely for the purpose of communicating about the termination of the SDR arrangement and the concurrent Listing.

The information contained herein is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo referred to have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration thereunder.

The information contained herein is not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland, and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of the Sampo in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland or any other country in which it would be contrary to the laws and regulations of that country.


