Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 28 January 2026 at 3:30 pm EET

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Sampo plc's applications for the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts and listing of its A share on Nasdaq Stockholm

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's decision, Sampo plc's ("Sampo") Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, and the Sampo A share (the "A Share") will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the SDRs will be 13 February 2026, and the first day of trading in the A Shares will be 16 February 2026.

Further information about the arrangement is available at www.sampo.com/duallisting and www.sampo.com/irblog. SDR holders are encouraged to contact their custodian bank or nominee account holder directly in matters regarding their holdings.

