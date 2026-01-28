Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank: Hayden, Havu v Named Gaziano Lineman Awards Winners

Winners and finalists earn scholarships funded by National Distributors and KeyBank

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The Gaziano Awards selection committee has announced the winners of the 2026 Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Defensive and Offensive Lineman Awards. Joe Hayden, of Mt. Blue High School, has been named the top senior offensive lineman. John Havu V, of Bonny Eagle High School, earned the honor of top defensive lineman. Each will receive a trophy and scholarship of $5,000.

Hayden has been a four-year starter and two-year team captain, demonstrating leadership, discipline and consistency. In the classroom he maintained a 3.9 GPA and earned membership in the National Honor Society.

"Joseph is a natural leader whose work ethic set the standard for those around him," said Craig Collins, head football coach, Mt. Blue High School. "He exemplifies our core values-family first, then academics and then football-and serves as an exceptional role model for our younger athletes and entire school community.

Havu V was a nose guard who played through significant injury his senior year, displaying resilience and leadership as a team captain. He maintained a 4.04 weighted GPA, earned SMAA All-Academic honors and demonstrated exceptional toughness both on and off the field.

"John's leadership set the tone for our program. His ability to battle through adversity without making excuses speaks volumes about his character, and he is a model of what a true student-athlete should be," said Kevin Cooper, head football coach, Bonny Eagle High School.

The Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Awards serve as a living tribute to Frank Gaziano's legacy as an athlete, businessman and community leader. With continued support from National Distributors and KeyBank, the program recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate perseverance, discipline and integrity both on and off the field.

Offensive finalists for the 2025 awards included Collin Thompson of Thornton Academy and Colin Haigh of Portland High School. Defensive finalists were Griffin Faulkner of Old Town High School and Jangmin Lee of Thornton Academy. Each finalist is awarded a $1,000 scholarship and trophy.

For more information on the Gaziano Lineman Awards scholarship program, visit gazianolinemanawards.org.

Joe Hayden, Mt. Blue High School

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hayden-havu-v-named-gaziano-lineman-awards-winners-1131183

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
