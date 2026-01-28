London, UK, Jan 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), today announced the successful completion of an upgraded reliability package at the 812MW natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation plant at Damhead Creek Power Station, which is owned and operated by leading power company VPI.The package for the facility at Damhead Creek consists of different elements which combined will achieve better start up response, increased performance and improved reliability. It also includes an upgrade to the turbine control system.These efficiency and reliability upgrades are vital for gas turbines, given that gas-fired power plants are increasingly being used as essential flexible assets that support intermittent renewable energy. This is especially true in countries like the UK, which have a high degree of renewable penetration and where these plants are required to frequently start and stop generation as and when the system needs it.Javier Cavada, President and CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, commented: "In today's power grid, GTCCs are crucial - not only for keeping the lights on for homes and businesses - but also for the scale-up of renewable energy, by delivering flexible and reliable power generation. There is no renewable energy without thermal generation providing the reliability, flexibility and security of supply.This evolved role for gas fired generation is critical - but it is also one that places significant stress on GTCC plants generally and on the gas turbines specifically. The completion of the Upgraded Reliability Package at Damhead Creek will ensure that the plant is able to deliver power to homes in a more efficient and more reliable way for years to come, and in doing so, will ensure a more sustainable grid by supporting the integration of more renewable energy sources."The turbines at the GTCC plant were originally delivered to Damhead Creek by Mitsubishi Power in 2000. After purchasing the plant in 2021, VPI signed a service agreement with Mitsubishi Power to deliver a major programme of investment in the site to improve its efficiency and reliability. This included maintenance, management, parts supply and remote monitoring services for the gas turbines at the GTCC plant, and the delivery of the upgraded reliability package.Damhead Creek Power Station is a natural gas-fired power plant located on the Hoo Peninsula in Kent, England. Commissioned in 2001, Damhead Creek is a key source of flexible power for the South-East of England, serving around 1.1 million households. It is owned and operated by VPI.For more information about Mitsubishi Power and its innovations in the energy sector, please visit:https://power.mhi.com/regions/emea/Source: Mitsubishi PowerCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.