

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $395 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.0% to $3.64 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



