

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $653 million, or $10.27 per share. This compares with $689 million, or $10.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Rentals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $4.20 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



