National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings and Quarterly Cash Dividend

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Washington, DC, National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:NACB), the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington ("NCB" or the "Bank") reported net income of $1,659,000, or $1.44 per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $1,965,000 or $1.71 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $7,033,000, or $6.12 per common share, compared to $6,381,000, or $5.55 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings per share, cash dividends per share and average shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the November 2024 4:1 stock split paid in the form of a stock dividend. The increase in year-to-date earnings was primarily attributable to higher net interest income driven by continued net interest margin expansion. While strong revenue growth and effective expense management aided financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, the quarter was negatively affected by an increase in provision for credit losses due to an increase in specific reserves on new and existing non-performing loans.

Total assets ended the quarter at $763,751,000 on December 31, 2025. Total loans of $541,878,000 on December 31, 2025, reflected an increase of $4.1 million during the quarter and an increase of $22.7 million (4.4%) over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $34.7 million during the quarter to $678,192,000 on December 31, 2025, and have increased $50.0 million (8.0%) over the past twelve months. The Company has focused on balanced growth over the past year with deposit growth providing funding for new loan opportunities. As a result, the Company continues to experience a relatively low reliance on wholesale funding sources and maintains strong levels of cash and available secured borrowing capacity to meet the financing and cash flow needs of our client base as well as continuing to pursue desirable new relationship opportunities.

The Company's net interest margin of 3.55% during the fourth quarter of 2025 was down slightly compared with 3.60% in the third quarter of 2025 but was up nicely compared with 3.42% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The past two quarters reflect strong deposit growth including some higher cost deposits. However, our strong mix of core deposits has allowed the Company to maintain a more stable cost of funds and combined with a favorable shift in our asset mix, has resulted in the improved net interest margin compared with the prior year.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $67,657,000 on December 31, 2025, from $59,209,000 a year ago due primarily to the retained earnings for the past twelve months. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.98% and 11.07%, respectively.

The Company experienced an increase in the level of non-performing loans to 2.55% of total loans on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.27% on September 30, 2025, and consisting primarily of four nonaccrual loans with two separate borrowers. Three of the loans are CRA-eligible multifamily loans, which participate in the DC Housing Voucher Program, while the fourth loan is a DC multifamily construction and development loan, which was put on nonaccrual during the quarter. All four loans have been individually evaluated for specific reserves using recent appraisals. The Company has recorded partial charge-offs on these loans of $1.4 million, including $972,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.21% on December 31, 2025, compared with 1.18% on December 31, 2024, while the net charge-off ratio was 0.26% for the full year of 2025. The Bank is working multiple paths to cost-effectively resolve these problem loans.

"Our 2025 results reflect a strong year of earnings growth and disciplined balance sheet management, delivering meaningful returns for our shareholders," said Jimmy Olevson, President and Chief Executive Officer to the Bank. "While the credit environment has become more complex, our team is prudently managing individual credits while working to maintain a conservative approach to reserves and capital. Relationship banking remains at the core of our strategy as we continue to support our clients and communities while focusing on our shareholders."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for shareholders of record as of February 12, 2026. The dividend payout of $241,714 on 1,151,020 shares is payable February 26, 2026.

In February 2025, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $600,000, allowing for purchases from time to time, in open market or private transactions with an expiration date of February 28, 2026. This program replaced the $300,000 share repurchase program approved in 2024. There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

National Capital Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington which was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking services and sophisticated treasury management solutions - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31 December 31 Condensed Statement of Income: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 9,075 $ 8,755 $ 34,748 $ 34,193 Interest expense 2,617 2,796 9,742 11,603 Net interest income 6,458 5,959 25,006 22,590 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,022 67 1,863 537 Net interest income after provision 5,436 5,892 23,143 22,053 Non-interest income 911 895 3,672 3,305 Non-interest expense 4,162 4,151 17,380 16,771 Income before taxes 2,185 2,636 9,435 8,587 Income tax provision 526 671 2,402 2,206 Net income $ 1,659 $ 1,965 $ 7,033 $ 6,381 Share Data (1): Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding 1,150,973 1,149,380 1,150,076 1,150,675 Period end shares outstanding 1,151,020 1,148,112 1,151,020 1,148,112 Per Common Share Data (1): Net income $ 1.44 $ 1.71 $ 6.12 $ 5.55 Period end closing stock price $ 67.00 $ 63.00 Period end book value $ 58.78 $ 51.57 Profitability Ratios, Annualized: Return on average shareholders' equity 9.83 % 13.26 % 11.07 % 11.38 % Return on average total assets 0.88 % 1.09 % 0.98 % 0.90 % Efficiency ratio 56.48 % 60.56 % 60.60 % 64.77 %

Condensed Balance Sheets: December 31 December 31 2025 2024 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 81,245 $ 44,925 Securities, available for sale 57,307 61,579 Securities, held to maturity 57,936 62,436 Loans, held in portfolio 541,878 519,152 Allowance for credit losses (6,575 ) (6,125 ) Premises and equipment, net 6,403 6,536 Bank owned life insurance 15,118 14,759 Other assets 10,439 11,079 Total assets $ 763,751 $ 714,341 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits $ 678,192 $ 628,205 FHLB advances and other borrowings 0 9,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance cost 13,843 13,789 Other liabilities 4,059 4,138 Shareholders' equity 67,657 59,209 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 763,751 $ 714,341 Other Data: Non-performing loans to total loans 2.55 % 0.61 % Allowance to total loans 1.21 % 1.18 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.26 % 0.00 % Loan-to-deposit ratio 79.90 % 82.64 % Net interest margin for the quarter 3.55 % 3.42 % Net interest margin for the year 3.62 % 3.30 % (1) Per share data reflects the 4:1 stock split paid in the form of a dividend on November 26, 2024

