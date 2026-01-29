National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Kathyrn H. Didden

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink:NACB), the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington ("NCB" or the "Bank") announced the retirement of long-serving Director Kathryn H. Didden.

Kathryn H. Didden, who joined the Board of Directors in 2008, has been an active and dedicated contributor to the governance of National Capital Bank and National Capital Bancorp, Inc. She has served on every standing committee, demonstrating a deep commitment to oversight, continuity, and the Bank's long-standing commitment to the community.

Following Kathryn Didden's retirement, the Board has appointed Damian G. Didden to serve as a Director of National Capital Bank and National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Didden is the son of Kathryn and the late George A. Didden III, extending the family's multi-generational leadership at the Bank. George A. Didden III served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Capital Bank for more than a decade and was widely recognized for his civic leadership and community commitment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. His work strengthened both the Bank and the broader community, continuing a family lineage deeply intertwined with NCB's 136-year history.

About Damian G. Didden

Damian Didden brings more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience to the Board. He is a former Partner and current Of Counsel at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where he advises clients on complex competition matters, including merger reviews before federal, state, and international regulatory authorities, and litigation.

Mr. Didden joined Wachtell as an associate in 2001 after serving as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. His early legal career included clerking for the Honorable Hector M. Laffitte of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. He holds an A.B. cum laude from Boston College and a J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center.

His professional background spans sectors including financial services, banking, telecommunications, technology, media, and retail - expertise that will support the Bank's continued growth as a premier community banking institution.

National Capital Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington which was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking services and sophisticated treasury management solutions - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

