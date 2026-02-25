Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:NACB), the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington ("NCB" or the "Bank") announced today that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $900,000, allowing for purchases from time to time, in open market or private transactions provided, however, that the aggregate number of shares of common stock repurchased shall not exceed 18,000 shares (approximately 1.5% of outstanding shares), with an expiration date of February 28, 2027. Repurchases, if any, under the program will be made at the sole discretion of management, and the timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend upon market pricing and conditions, and other business considerations. The buyback program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company. The program may be suspended, modified or terminated by the Company at any time and for any reason, without prior notice.

"We are excited to announce approval of the share repurchase program, which we believe will be beneficial to the Company and its continuing shareholders and a good use of excess capital," said Bank CEO Jimmy Olevson.

National Capital Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington which was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust eBanking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Contact:
Randal J. Rabe, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 202-546-8000
Email: rrabe@nationalcapitalbank.bank

SOURCE: NATIONAL CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/national-capital-bancorp-inc.-announces-share-repurchase-program-1141116

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
