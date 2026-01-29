

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP (SAP, SAP.DE) reported that its fourth quarter profit after tax was 1.9 billion euros, up 17% from a year ago. IFRS basic earnings per share increased 15% to 1.58 euros. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 16% to 2.83 billion euros, and was up 21% at constant currencies. Non-IFRS basic earnings per share increased 16% to 1.62 euros.



Fourth quarter total revenue was up 3% to 9.68 billion euros, and up 9% at constant currencies. Cloud revenue was up 19% to 5.61 billion euros, and up 26% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 4% to 8.62 billion euros, and up 10% at constant currencies.



Fiscal 2025 non-IFRS operating profit increased by 28% to 10.42 billion euros, and increased by 31% at constant currencies. Non-IFRS basic earnings per share increased 36% to 6.15 euros. Total revenue was up 8% to 36.80 billion euros, and up 11% at constant currencies.



For 2026, SAP expects: cloud revenue at constant currencies of 25.8 - 26.2 billion euros, up 23% to 25% at constant currencies; cloud and software revenue at constant currencies of 36.3 - 36.8 billion euros, up 12% to 13% at constant currencies, and non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies of 11.9 - 12.3 billion euros, up 14% to 18% at constant currencies.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have authorized a new share repurchase program with a volume of up to 10 billion euros, which is scheduled to start in February 2026 and expected to be completed by the end of 2027.



At previous close, SAP shares were trading at 196.14 euros, up 0.31%.



