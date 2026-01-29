

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier, mainly due to higher operating expenses.



The chipmaker posted a loss of $30 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter, compared with a profit of $341 million, or $0.37 per share, in the year-ago period.



The company recorded $141 million in impairment, restructuring charges and other phase-out-related costs during the quarter.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $100 million, or $0.11 per share.



Operating income declined to $125 million from $369 million a year earlier, while adjusted operating income stood at $266 million.



Net revenues totaled $3.329 billion, a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.



For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues of about $3.04 billion, a sequential decline of 8.7%, plus or minus 350 basis points.



For 2026, STMicroelectronics said it plans to invest between $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion in net capital expenditures.



STMicroelectronics shares rose 3.30% on the NYSE on Wednesday to close at $30.33.



