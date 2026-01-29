

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY74.347 billion, or JPY548.46 per share. This compares with JPY63.110 billion, or JPY465.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to JPY353.020 billion from JPY310.829 billion last year.



Konami Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY74.347 Bln. vs. JPY63.110 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY548.46 vs. JPY465.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY353.020 Bln vs. JPY310.829 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 634.42 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 468.000 B



