

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE, DBK.MI, DB), a major German lender, on Thursday reported a surge in preliminary net profit for the fourth quarter, helped by a decline in noninterest expenses and improved revenue, supported by all segments.



'This development reflected 7% growth in revenues to €7.7 billion, together with a 15% reduction in noninterest expenses to €5.3 billion, driven primarily by the non-recurrence of the specific litigation items in the prior year quarter,' the bank said.



For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net profit of EUR 1.298 billion, higher than EUR 106 million in the same period last year. Pre-tax income stood at EUR 2.027 billion as against the prior year's EUR 583 million.



Noninterest expenses were EUR 5.304 billion, compared with EUR 6.221 billion a year ago.



Revenue was EUR 7.726 billion, up from EUR 7.224 billion in the previous year. The Investment Bank generated revenue of EUR 2.514 billion, higher than EUR 2.389 billion last year.



For fiscal 2025, the management intends to pay dividends of EUR 1 per share, up by around 50% from last year's EUR 0.68 per share.



The lender has proposed EUR 2.9 billion of distributions for 2025, comprising the above-mentioned dividend of EUR 1 per share/EUR 1.9 billion and EUR 1 billion in share repurchases authorized.



Deutsche Bank will release the 2025 annual report on March 12.



