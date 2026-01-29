

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) reported that its global production in December surpassed year-earlier results by 10.7% to 241,227 vehicles. Production in Japan declined 8.5% from a year ago. Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 16.6%. Global sales in December declined 6.7% from a year ago to 272,782 vehicles. Exports from Japan in December declined 21.8%.



Global production in the January-December period declined 5.7% from a year ago to 2,950,035 vehicles. Production in Japan declined 13.9% from prior year. Production outside Japan declined 3.5% from a year earlier. Global sales in the January-December period declined 4.4% to 3,202,137 vehicles. Exports from Japan in the period declined 17.3%.



Nissan Motor is trading at 366 yen, up 1.19%.



