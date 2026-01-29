

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY.PK) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY638.56 billion, or JPY140.24 per share. This compares with JPY430.78 billion, or JPY93.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY7.510 trillion from JPY7.011 trillion last year.



Hitachi Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY638.56 Bln. vs. JPY430.78 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY140.24 vs. JPY93.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY7.510 Tn vs. JPY7.011 Tn last year.



