

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) released a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY343.693 billion, or JPY193.58 per share. This compares with JPY88.052 billion, or JPY48.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fujitsu Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY171.483 billion or JPY96.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to JPY2.451 trillion from JPY2.408 trillion last year.



Fujitsu Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY343.693 Bln. vs. JPY88.052 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY193.58 vs. JPY48.07 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.451 Tn vs. JPY2.408 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 156.48 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.530 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News