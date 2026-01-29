

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY216.081 billion, or JPY135.13 per share. This compares with JPY211.083 billion, or JPY131.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of JPY971.6 billion or JPY428 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to JPY3.411 trillion from JPY3.528 trillion last year.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY216.081 Bln. vs. JPY211.083 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY135.13 vs. JPY131.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.411 Tn vs. JPY3.528 Tn last year.



