

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB (HEN.L) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK12.158 billion, or SEK7.58 per share. This compares with SEK11.621 billion, or SEK7.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to SEK228.285 billion from SEK234.478 billion last year.



Hennes & Mauritz AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



