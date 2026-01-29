

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Makita Corporation (MKTAY), a Japanese power tools manufacturer, reported lower profits for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as higher expenses weighed on earnings, though revenue remained nearly flat.



Profit before tax was 78.535 billion yen, down 6.2% from 83.742 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating profit slipped 7.4% to 76.247 billion yen from 82.334 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 57.516 billion yen, down from 61.843 billion yen last year. Basic earnings per share declined to 216.57 yen from 229.88 yen.



Revenue edged up to 568.778 billion yen from 568.555 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, Makita raised its outlook, now expecting revenue of 760 billion yen, up from the previous projection of 730 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is forecast at 73 billion yen, or 274.87 yen per share, compared with the prior outlook of 68.5 billion yen, or 257.41 yen per share.



