Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, announced today that it has joined the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as a Tier-1 Sustaining Member, effective February 1, 2026. DIACC is a Canadian non-profit coalition of public- and private-sector leaders dedicated to advancing secure, privacy-enhancing, and interoperable digital identity and authentication standards.

DIACC is the steward of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), a risk-mitigation framework of rules, standards, and guidance for digital identity, authentication, and trust services used by governments, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises across Canada. The organization also governs the Voilà Verified Trustmark Program, a certification initiative that allows service providers to demonstrate compliance with national digital trust standards.

"Inverite's mission is to help lenders and regulated businesses make faster, more confident decisions using trusted financial signals," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "Joining DIACC as a Sustaining Member aligns our company with the national standards that underpin digital trust and identity in Canada. It enables us to participate directly in shaping the frameworks that influence how identity, consent, and verification are trusted across sectors in the digital economy."

As a Sustaining Member, Inverite will contribute to expert committees and working groups that help define core elements of digital trust, including identity verification, consent requirements, and interoperability specifications used by banks, governments, and regulated enterprises. This membership class also provides voting rights and greater influence over the evolution of Canada's digital identity standards.

"DIACC is pleased to welcome Inverite as a Sustaining Member," said Joni Brennan, President of the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada. "Organizations providing identity verification, financial data, and consent-based services play an increasingly important role in Canada's digital economy, and Inverite's participation will help support the continued evolution of trusted digital identity and verification frameworks."

"Our involvement in DIACC underscores Inverite's commitment not only to comply with national digital trust principles but to help advance them," added Nanji. "As digital services and open-banking initiatives accelerate, aligning with recognized digital trust frameworks will be increasingly important for enterprise adoption, partner integrations, and regulatory alignment."

DIACC membership also strengthens Inverite's visibility within Canada's digital trust ecosystem and expands the company's engagement with organizations seeking robust, standards-aligned identity and verification solutions.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281970

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.