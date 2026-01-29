Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905455 | ISIN: SE0000331266 | Ticker-Symbol: DRC
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:07
1,465 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUROC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUROC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duroc AB: Duroc Divests IFG Asota GmbH - Significant Capital Released And Group Rebalancing Continues

Duroc AB has today entered into an agreement to divest all shares in the Linz-based fiber company IFG Asota GmbH ("Asota") to Beaulieu International Group N.V. ("BIG"). The transaction represents an important step in the rebalancing of the Group previously communicated and results in a substantial strengthening of Duroc's financial position.

The divestment is carried out at an Enterprise Value of approximately SEK 175 million, which means that the Duroc Group is pro forma net debt-free. During the 2024/25 financial year, Asota reported revenues of approximately SEK 400 million with EBIT of SEK 1 million. The transaction results in an accounting loss of approximately SEK 35 million.

In connection with the divestment, IFG Exelto NV ("Exelto") has entered into a toll manufacturing agreement with BIG, whereby Exelto will, produce fibres on behalf of the buyer. In addition, BIG acquires production equipment from IFG Exelto NV for EUR 3 million in cash. As part of the agreement, the buyer is also granted the opportunity to evaluate a potential acquisition of the UK operation IFG Drake Limited during the coming three months.

Duroc's previously communicated ambition to fully exit the European fibre business remains unchanged. In addition to the immediate financial impact, the divestment, together with planned further measures, means that the Group is exiting a business that in recent years has been characterized by unsatisfactory profitability due to structural challenges in the industry.

Through the divestment of IFG Asota GmbH, Duroc has taken a significant step in the strategic rebalancing of the Group. Substantial capital has been realized, thereby freeing up resources to accelerate investments within the Group's growing and profitable Industrial & Trading segment.

The intention is to carry out further divestments within the Polymer operations as values can be realized on terms deemed to be in the best interests of shareholders. In parallel, Duroc has for some time intensified its efforts to acquire new group companies. Since the beginning of the 2024/2025 financial year, three acquisitions have been completed, and several ongoing dialogues are currently underway, with good prospects that these may also be completed in the near future.

"The divestment of Asota marks the beginning of a new and positive phase for Duroc and our shareholders. We are gradually exiting businesses that are highly cyclical and capital intensive, and instead accelerating investments to expand our profitable operations within Industrial & Trading. Significant value has already been created within this segment but has previously been overshadowed by developments within Polymer. I am convinced that the continued rebalancing, combined with new acquisitions, will enable stable and long-term value growth for our shareholders," says John Häger, CEO of Duroc.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to be completed during February 2026.

Stockholm, 29 January 2026

For further information
John Häger, CEO Duroc, +46 702 48 72 99

This disclosure contains information that DUROC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:30 (CET), 29 January 2026.

John Häger
CEO
+46-702 48 72 99
john.hager@durocgroup.com

Duroc acquires, develops, and manages companies with a focus on industry and trade. With deep expertise in technology and market dynamics, the group's companies aim for a strong position in their respective sectors. As an owner, Duroc actively contributes to their development. Duroc is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker symbol DURC). www.duroc.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.