Duroc AB: Duroc Divests IFG Asota GmbH - Significant Capital Released And Group Rebalancing Continues

Duroc AB has today entered into an agreement to divest all shares in the Linz-based fiber company IFG Asota GmbH ("Asota") to Beaulieu International Group N.V. ("BIG"). The transaction represents an important step in the rebalancing of the Group previously communicated and results in a substantial strengthening of Duroc's financial position.

The divestment is carried out at an Enterprise Value of approximately SEK 175 million, which means that the Duroc Group is pro forma net debt-free. During the 2024/25 financial year, Asota reported revenues of approximately SEK 400 million with EBIT of SEK 1 million. The transaction results in an accounting loss of approximately SEK 35 million.

In connection with the divestment, IFG Exelto NV ("Exelto") has entered into a toll manufacturing agreement with BIG, whereby Exelto will, produce fibres on behalf of the buyer. In addition, BIG acquires production equipment from IFG Exelto NV for EUR 3 million in cash. As part of the agreement, the buyer is also granted the opportunity to evaluate a potential acquisition of the UK operation IFG Drake Limited during the coming three months.

Duroc's previously communicated ambition to fully exit the European fibre business remains unchanged. In addition to the immediate financial impact, the divestment, together with planned further measures, means that the Group is exiting a business that in recent years has been characterized by unsatisfactory profitability due to structural challenges in the industry.

Through the divestment of IFG Asota GmbH, Duroc has taken a significant step in the strategic rebalancing of the Group. Substantial capital has been realized, thereby freeing up resources to accelerate investments within the Group's growing and profitable Industrial & Trading segment.

The intention is to carry out further divestments within the Polymer operations as values can be realized on terms deemed to be in the best interests of shareholders. In parallel, Duroc has for some time intensified its efforts to acquire new group companies. Since the beginning of the 2024/2025 financial year, three acquisitions have been completed, and several ongoing dialogues are currently underway, with good prospects that these may also be completed in the near future.

"The divestment of Asota marks the beginning of a new and positive phase for Duroc and our shareholders. We are gradually exiting businesses that are highly cyclical and capital intensive, and instead accelerating investments to expand our profitable operations within Industrial & Trading. Significant value has already been created within this segment but has previously been overshadowed by developments within Polymer. I am convinced that the continued rebalancing, combined with new acquisitions, will enable stable and long-term value growth for our shareholders," says John Häger, CEO of Duroc.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to be completed during February 2026.

Stockholm, 29 January 2026

For further information

John Häger, CEO Duroc, +46 702 48 72 99



This disclosure contains information that DUROC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:30 (CET), 29 January 2026.

John Häger

CEO

+46-702 48 72 99

john.hager@durocgroup.com

Duroc acquires, develops, and manages companies with a focus on industry and trade. With deep expertise in technology and market dynamics, the group's companies aim for a strong position in their respective sectors. As an owner, Duroc actively contributes to their development. Duroc is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker symbol DURC). www.duroc.se