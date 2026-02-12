Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Duroc AB: Duroc Completes The Divestment Of IFG Asota GmbH

Duroc AB announces that the transaction regarding the divestment of IFG Asota GmbH ("Asota") to Beaulieu International Group N.V. ("BIG") has been completed and that BIG has taken ownership of Asota.

Through the divestment of Asota, Duroc has taken a significant step in the strategic rebalancing of the Group. Substantial capital has been realized, thereby freeing up resources to accelerate investments within the Group's growing and profitable Industrial & Trading segment.

Duroc's previously communicated ambition to fully exit the European fiber business remains unchanged. The intention is to carry out further divestments within the Polymer operations as values can be realized on terms deemed to be in the best interests of shareholders.

Stockholm, 12 February 2026

John Häger
CEO
+46-702 48 72 99
john.hager@durocgroup.com

Duroc acquires, develops, and manages companies with a focus on industry and trade. With deep expertise in technology and market dynamics, the group's companies aim for a strong position in their respective sectors. As an owner, Duroc actively contributes to their development. Duroc is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker symbol DURC). www.duroc.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
