

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY, TLSNF, TELIA.ST), Thursday said that its total net loss widened in the fourth quarter, impacted by lower revenues and a non-cash provision increase related to asset retirement obligations in Sweden and Finland. The company also provided outlook for fiscal 2026 and declared an annual dividend.



On the Stockholm Exchange. TELIA.ST is currently down 2.8 percent on Thursday's trading at 39.60 Kroner.



The Swedish telecommunications company posted fourth quarter total net loss of 1.12 billion Swedish Kroner or 0.33 Kroner per share, compared to total net loss of 339 million Kroner or 0.13 Kroner per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating loss for the period was 538 million Kroner, compared to 1.32 billion Kroner in the same period last year.



According to Telia Company, quarterly revenues declined to 21.30 billion Kroner from 21.42 billion Kroner in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period rose 3.7 percent to 7.69 billion Kroner from 7.59 billion Kroner in the corresponding period a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects service revenue growth, like for like, of around 2 percent, adjusted EBITDA growth, like for like, of around 3 percent. The company's Board of Directors have proposed an annual dividend of 2.05 Kroner per share, higher than last year's 2.00 Kroner per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News