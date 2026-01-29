Dynamite Blockchain Corp: Dynamite Blockchain Announces Recent Milestones in Its MOT Token Holding

MOT Achieves New All-Time High and Expands Market Visibility

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE:KAS)(OTC PINK:CRYBF) pleased to provide an update on several recent milestones related to its holding of the Masters of Trivia utility token ("MOT"), as continued ecosystem development and increased market visibility contribute to growing awareness of the project.

MOT Reaches New All-Time High

The MOT token recently reached a new all-time high trading price of over US$4.40, reflecting increased market participation and liquidity following a period of sustained development activity within the Masters of Trivia ecosystem. The price milestone represents a significant appreciation from prior reporting periods and underscores growing interest in utility-driven digital assets tied to active platforms.

Expanded Market Visibility Through Yahoo! Finance

As part of its continued maturation, MOT is now tracked on Yahoo! Finance, one of the world's most widely used financial data platforms. The inclusion provides broader transparency, standardized market data, and increased accessibility for market participants monitoring digital assets alongside traditional financial instruments.

Management views this milestone as an important step in MOT's transition from an early-stage utility token to an actively tracked digital asset operating within recognized financial data ecosystems.

MOT Listed on CoinMarketCap

MOT has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, one of the most widely referenced digital asset data platforms globally. CoinMarketCap provides standardized pricing, supply metrics, trading volume data, and historical performance information, serving as a primary reference point for market participants, exchanges, and data aggregators.

The listing represents an important operational milestone for the MOT token, as inclusion on CoinMarketCap is often a prerequisite for broader visibility, third-party integrations, and inclusion in analytics tools used across the digital asset ecosystem. Management views this development as a signal of increased transparency and data maturity for the MOT token.

As MOT continues to be tracked across recognized financial and digital asset platforms, the Company believes this expanded visibility supports more informed market participation and aligns with Dynamite's focus on holding utility-driven digital assets that demonstrate measurable progress toward ecosystem credibility and accessibility.

Strategic Importance to Dynamite

Dynamite holds MOT as part of its broader Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which focuses on acquiring and supporting utility-driven digital assets with active platforms, real-world engagement, and long-term monetization potential. The Company believes that MOT's combination of platform development, growing user participation, and increasing market visibility aligns with this strategy.

"As the Masters of Trivia platform continues to move from development into active operation, we believe MOT is demonstrating the characteristics we look for in a utility-driven digital asset," said Akshay Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamite.

"Recent market milestones, combined with tangible progress at the platform level, reflect a project that is beginning to scale beyond its early foundations," added Mr. Sood

"These milestones further validate our strategy to take significant positions in high utility tokens at early stages, so we can benefit from the growth of their development," concluded Mr. Sood.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. ( dynamiteblock.com ) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

About Masters of Trivia

Masters of Trivia is a global knowledge and trivia platform that combines gamified quizzes with a utility token economy. Its mission is to make high-quality learning engaging and accessible by transforming knowledge into a rewarding, interactive experience. The platform intends to support users worldwide across multiple languages, with rewards, tournaments, and educational experiences powered by the MOT utility token.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the continued development, adoption, and visibility of the Masters of Trivia platform; the future utility, adoption, demand, and market performance of the MOT token; the expected benefits of increased market visibility through third-party data platforms such as Yahoo! Finance and CoinMarketCap; and the strategic importance and long-term potential of the Company's MOT token holding within its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are based upon assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, continued user interest and engagement in the Masters of Trivia platform; the ongoing utility and acceptance of the MOT token within the platform and broader ecosystem; the Company's ability to execute its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy as planned; and stable regulatory, technological, and economic environments relevant to the MOT token and the Company's operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays or failures in development or feature deployment on the Master of Trivia platform; lower-than-expected user adoption or retention; volatility or lack of demand for the MOT token; inaccuracies or disruptions in third-party data platforms; changes in regulatory frameworks or adverse government actions affecting blockchain or cryptocurrency activities; increased competition in the digital gaming or blockchain sectors; unforeseen economic, technological, or market developments; and those risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities, and those inherent in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Disclosure Notice

The Company is not the issuer of the MOT Token, nor does it control the operations of the Masters of Trivia project. The information contained herein regarding MOT, its products, and its announced exchange listing has been provided from publicly available sources of information. The Company holds MOT Tokens for strategic investment purposes and does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Dynamite Blockchain Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/dynamite-blockchain-announces-recent-milestones-in-its-mot-token-hold-1131477