Samstag, 28.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A40X2S | ISIN: CA26806J1093 | Ticker-Symbol: EVB
Stuttgart
27.02.26 | 21:46
0,027 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.02.2026 03:02 Uhr
Dynamite Blockchain Corp: Dynamite Blockchain Announces Change in Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE:KAS)(OTC:CRYBF) announces that it has changed its auditor from SRCO Professional Corporation (the "former auditor") to Davidson and Company LLP. (the "successor auditor") effective February 19, 2026.

The change of auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors and audit committee. There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was engaged, and there are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor.

The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in accordance with NI 51-102on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company wishes to thank SRCO Professional Corporation for their services and support during their tenure.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

The CSE (operatedby CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Dynamite Blockchain Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamite-blockchain-announces-change-in-auditor-1142354

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
