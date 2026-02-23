Dynamite Blockchain Corp: Dynamite Blockchain Provides Milestone Update on MOT Token Holding

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE:KAS)(OTC:CRYBF) is pleased to provide an update on its Masters of Trivia utility token ("MOT"), specifically the launch of its upcoming milestone global tournament.

Dynamite Holding Performance

According to publicly available market data from CoinMarketCap, the Masters of Trivia utility token ("MOT") in recent weeks has traded above $5.00 USD.

The Company continues to hold 5,500,000 MOT tokens.

Token Price Caution

The historical trading price of MOT tokens referenced above is provided for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. While Dynamite's strategy with respect to its digital asset holdings is focused on utility, there can be no assurance regarding future market conditions, capital flows, or investor demand for any particular digital asset category. Digital asset prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate significantly over short periods of time. The Company does not control the market prices of third-party digital assets and makes no representation regarding the future value of MOT tokens. For more information, visit our website at dynamiteblock.com

Tournament Launch Milestone

Masters of Trivia recently announced1 the launch of its "Global Tournaments: Year of the Horse" Lunar New Year event, a cross-platform trivia competition designed to blend culture, learning, and competitive gameplay.

Hosted by Masters of Trivia, the tournament is scheduled to take place on March 1, 2026, across web and mobile platforms and will feature 30 timed, zodiac-themed multiple-choice question tournaments, with a 1,000 MOT token prize purse.

Participants must use MOT tokens to enter the tournament.

The event exemplifies Masters of Trivia's seasonal tournament model-an approach designed to drive recurring engagement through culturally relevant themes, skill-based competition, and performance-based rewards. Further details regarding the Year of the Horse tournament and Masters of Trivia's latest updates are available at mastersoftrivia.com.

Resiliency Through Utility and Engagement

Unlike purely speculative tokens, MOT is integrated directly into the Masters of Trivia platform activity through tournament rewards, competitive unlocks, and ecosystem incentives. The Masters of Trivia platform incorporates a knowledge-based gaming model, creator partnerships, and affiliate-driven user acquisition initiatives. While these features are intended to support user engagement, there can be no assurance regarding future user growth, retention levels, or the impact of broader market conditions on platform activity.

"We believe the recent performance of MOT, particularly amid ongoing volatility in the broader crypto markets, validates our strategy and underscores the importance of disciplined digital asset selection," said Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite Blockchain.

"Our strategy of fundamentals-driven digital asset investing, which includes identifying digital assets that demonstrate active product development, real user engagement, and clear utility within their ecosystems is what we believe will set our Company apart from our competitors," added Mr. Sood.

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. ( dynamiteblock.com ) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "can," "could," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated scheduling, launch, and execution of the Masters of Trivia "Global Tournaments: Year of the Horse" event on or around March 1, 2026; (ii) the expected continued role of MOT tokens as the means of entry and reward within the Masters of Trivia platform and tournament ecosystem; (iii) the Company's belief regarding the strategic value of utility-driven digital asset holdings and its digital asset treasury strategy; (iv) the anticipated ability of the Masters of Trivia platform's knowledge-based gaming model, creator partnerships, and affiliate-driven user acquisition initiatives to support ongoing user engagement; (v) the Company's belief that a fundamentals-driven digital asset selection process may differentiate it from competitors; and (vi) any statements regarding the future value, performance, or liquidity of the Company's holdings of MOT tokens. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs, and management's assessment of relevant and appropriate information currently available. These assumptions include, without limitation: (a) that the Masters of Trivia "Global Tournaments: Year of the Horse" event will proceed as announced by Masters of Trivia; (b) that the MOT token will continue to function as the entry and reward mechanism for Masters of Trivia tournaments; (c) that broader conditions in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets will not materially and adversely deteriorate; (d) that the Company will not be subject to material adverse changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (e) that the Company will retain sufficient liquidity to continue operations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) the extreme and unpredictable volatility of cryptocurrency and digital token markets, including MOT, which may result in a material decline in the value of the Company's digital asset holdings; (ii) the Company's holdings of MOT tokens are illiquid and there can be no assurance that a liquid market for MOT will continue to exist or that the Company will be able to realize on its holdings; (iii) the Company does not control, operate, or direct Masters of Trivia or its affiliated entities, and Masters of Trivia may cancel, delay, or materially modify the tournament or its platform at any time without notice to the Company; (iv) the MOT token may fail to maintain, or may lose entirely, its utility within the Masters of Trivia ecosystem; (v) the Company is subject to evolving and uncertain regulatory requirements applicable to cryptocurrency businesses and digital asset holdings internationally, including the potential for adverse regulatory action, enforcement proceedings, or changes in applicable laws; (vi) cybersecurity risks, including hacking, theft, smart contract vulnerabilities, and technical failures, which could result in the loss of some or all of the Company's digital asset holdings; (vii) the competitive landscape in blockchain gaming and utility tokens is rapidly evolving, and there can be no assurance that MOT or the Masters of Trivia platform will maintain market relevance; (viii) the Company may be subject to adverse tax treatment in respect of its digital asset holdings; and (ix) those additional risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclosure Notice

The Company is not the issuer of the MOT token and does not control, manage, or direct the operations, affairs, or business decisions of Masters of Trivia or any of its affiliated entities. The Company holds MOT tokens as a digital asset investment and its interests as a token holder may not align with the interests of the Masters of Trivia platform or its users. Information contained herein regarding MOT, its products, tournaments, platform developments, pricing data, or other initiatives has been derived solely from publicly available sources, including third-party announcements and market data aggregators, and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information and accepts no liability in connection therewith. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

