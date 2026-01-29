

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.402 billion, or $5.12 per share. This compares with $2.791 billion, or $5.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.422 billion or $5.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $19.133 billion from $16.215 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.402 Bln. vs. $2.791 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.12 vs. $5.78 last year. -Revenue: $19.133 Bln vs. $16.215 Bln last year.



