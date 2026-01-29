Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brian Beveridge, the Company's Director of Post-Quantum Cybersecurity and Partnerships, engaged with customers and partners at Qubits 2026, D-Wave Quantum Inc.'s ("D-Wave") (NYSE: QBTS) flagship annual quantum computing conference from January 27-28, 2026 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Qubits convenes leading enterprises, researchers and developers to showcase how quantum computing is moving from experiment to production, with real-world applications across logistics, manufacturing, financial services, government and life sciences. Beveridge engaged with existing and potential customers, partners such as D-Wave, and innovators on SuperQ's work to bring autonomous quantum optimization and post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC) into mission-critical decision workflows through its Super platform. The Company's collaboration with D-Wave has resulted in commercial deployment of quantum computing.

"SuperQ is creating quantum utility today for businesses and consumers using the Super platform and the ChatQLM app, respectively. We view D-Wave's quantum annealing as an important component of the quantum tech stack that we have leveraged commercially," said Beveridge. "As the adoption of quantum optimization and quantum AI grows, enterprise information systems must also evolve to counter potential quantum cybersecurity threats. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain protocols are equally, if not more, vulnerable to these threats. SuperQ aims to provide an end-to-end solution for both quantum utility and defense."

Aligning Quantum Optimization with Post-Quantum Cybersecurity

Qubits 2026 followed SuperQ's recent launch of its SuperPQC module and the appointment of Beveridge to lead PQC and global alliances as announced in SuperQ Quantum Accelerates PQC Commercialization. SuperPQC integrates diagnostic and defense capabilities for Web2 and Web3 systems including cryptographic vulnerability analysis, PQC secured email, VPN and digital signatures, and PQC level network protection. The Company has also partnered with 01 Quantum (TSXV: ONE), incorporating its NIST-approved IronCap technology into its PQC offering.

At Qubits 2026, Beveridge emphasized how optimization and security must evolve together as organizations:

Pursue near-term quantum advantage in logistics, finance and operations; and

in logistics, finance and operations; and Confront the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat to their cryptographic infrastructure.

Business leaders, investors and cybersecurity experts are increasingly voicing concerns about the state of PQC-readiness of the internet and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin private keys, traditional finance, health records, enterprise data are all in danger. Even if hackers are not able to decrypt this information today, they are able to "harvest" and wait for when they can. By combining SuperQ's PQC capabilities with its autonomous quantum optimization stack, the Company offers:

Secure-by-design optimization pipelines that respect data sovereignty and regulatory obligations;

that respect data sovereignty and regulatory obligations; Automated diagnostics and remediation tools to help enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) transition from quantum-vulnerable to quantum-ready; and

to help enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) transition from quantum-vulnerable to quantum-ready; and A unified experience where AI, PQC and quantum optimization are integrated rather than treated as siloed technology bets.

Warrant Extension

The Company also announces that it has extended the expiry dates of an aggregate of 3,903,796 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to May 17, 2026 (the "Warrant Extension"). The Warrants were issued in connection with non-brokered private placements of units by the Company on August 6, 2023, March 7, 2023, March 18, 2024 and April 11, 2024, with each unit consisting of one common share and one Warrant.

Further Warrant details, including with respect to the original and amended expiry dates, are set out in the chart below:

Exercise Price

of Warrants* Number of

Warrants Original Expiry

Date Amended Expiry

Date



$1.50 1,173,000 February 16, 2026 May 17, 2026 $2.40 671,250 March 7, 2026 May 17, 2026 $1.50 1,696,000 March 18, 2026 May 17, 2026 $1.50 363,546 April 11, 2026 May 17, 2026

*After adjusting for a consolidation of the common share capital of the Issuer on a 10:1 basis.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. No action will be required on the part of the holders of the Warrants to give effect to the Warrant Extension, and replacement warrant certificates will not be issued. Original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to exercise any of the Warrants.

