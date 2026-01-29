

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $519 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $554 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $2.080 billion from $2.029 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $519 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.080 Bln vs. $2.029 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News