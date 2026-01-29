Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: 919696 | ISIN: FI0009007728
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Teleste Corporation: Teleste Selected by France's National Railway Operator SNCF for Nationwide Passenger Information Display Modernization

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has been selected by SNCF, France's national railway operator as the supplier for a renovation program to upgrade passenger information displays across France's railway network. Under this four-year framework agreement, Teleste will deliver a new generation of outdoor TFT LCD information displays.

France's railway network is one of the largest and busiest in Europe, serving millions of passengers annually across thousands of stations. This modernization program represents a major investment in upgrading critical infrastructure to improve communication and passenger experience across the network.

The SNCF passenger information display modernization program upgrades railway communication infrastructure, enhances passenger experience, and boosts operational performance in challenging outdoor environments.

"Teleste's smart display design, featuring a simplified, robust, and cost-efficient architecture, is ideally suited for such demanding large-scale projects. We are committed to delivering passenger information systems that provide reliability and clear communication. We are delighted and honoured to be selected as a trusted partner by one of Europe's leading operators," says Claudio Borrello, Business Director of Teleste's Display Solutions.

Teleste's outdoor TFT LCD displays ensure excellent visibility in all weather and lighting conditions, supporting clear communication day and night. The solution will help SNCF deliver real-time travel information and streamline station operations. The displays will be integrated smoothly with SNCF's existing systems, enabling efficient information flow and easier maintenance to minimize downtime and maximize investment value. For more information about Teleste's display technologies, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information
Linda Kallas
SVP, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-selected-by-france-s-national-railway-operator-sncf-for-nationwide-passenger-information-dis,c4299845

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-selected-by-frances-national-railway-operator-sncf-for-nationwide-passenger-information-display-modernization-302673940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
