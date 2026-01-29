

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.117 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $3.039 billion, or $1.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.182 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $5.846 billion from $5.974 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.117 Bln. vs. $3.039 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $5.846 Bln vs. $5.974 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News