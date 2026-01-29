CHAR Technologies Ltd.: Char Tech Commences Commissioning at Thorold Renewable Energy Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company") (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, today announced that commissioning has commenced at its Thorold Renewable Energy Facility, the Company's first commercial renewable energy and biocarbon production facility

Feedstock receiving and handling systems are now entering startup, with commissioning of the commercial high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") kiln expected to follow shortly. The Company is targeting a ramp toward the Phase 1 biocarbon production run-rate of 5,000 tonnes per year by the end of first quarter of 2026.

Commissioning activities are being carried out in stages, beginning with feedstock receiving, handling, and preparation systems. These systems are being brought online first to support stable material flow ahead of commissioning of the commercial HTP kiln. Production volumes are expected to increase progressively as systems are tested, integrated, and stabilized through the commissioning process.

"Commissioning is where operating performance, throughput, and product quality are established," said Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer of CHAR Tech. "We are bringing systems online in sequence, beginning with feedstock handling and moving into kiln operations, with the goal of reaching stable, saleable, production as efficiently as possible."

Upon completion of Phase 1, the Company intends to proceed with Phase 2 construction, which includes installation of a second HTP kiln to double biocarbon production capacity, the addition of methanation equipment to upgrade synthetic gas into Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"), and construction of an onsite RNG pipeline injection point.

The Company will provide further updates as Phase 1 commissioning advances and production volumes increase.

The Thorold Renewable Energy Facility is structured as a Limited Partnership with the BMI Group, in which CHAR Tech is a 50% owner.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

