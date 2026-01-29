Cytta Corp. Secures Proprietary Technology for Advanced UAV Systems Through Cytta Air Joint Venture

Formation of Cytta Air consolidates proprietary and patented technologies into a unified UAV platform with active U.S. defense program submissions.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Cytta Corp. today announced the formation of a joint venture with Genesys Technologies Ltd. to create Cytta Air, a dedicated platform company focused on resilient unmanned systems for defense, security, and public-safety applications.

The joint venture consolidates core technology, system architecture, and related intellectual property into Cytta Air, creating a unified platform structure for deployment and long-term scaling. Cytta Air is designed to support reliable operations in contested and denied environments where GPS, communications, and conventional unmanned systems often fail.

Genesys Technologies contributes a substantial portfolio of proprietary and patented technologies that form the foundational architecture of the Cytta Air platform. These technologies include advanced antenna, positioning, and communications systems designed to enable resistance to jamming and spoofing, local positioning without full reliance on GPS, secure identification and coordination of multiple unmanned systems, and reliable mesh-networked operations.

Cytta Air's initial unmanned aerial platforms have already been submitted into U.S. defense drone procurement programs, including the S2MARTS Drone Dominance initiative. While intentionally simple and cost-effective to meet early-phase defense requirements, these systems incorporate proprietary engineering, including specialized flight software, durable aerodynamic design, mechanical robustness for repeated operational use, and component-level compatibility aligned with compliant supply chains.

The Cytta Air roadmap advances from initial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and monitoring systems - unmanned platforms used to provide real-time situational awareness, observation, and data collection - to interceptor and counter-UAS capabilities, with future expansion into integrated, multi-domain defense and security platforms.

"Forming Cytta Air brings together proven technology and execution under a single platform structure," said Gary Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Cytta Corp. "This joint venture positions us to address growing defense demand with systems designed for real operational use, not demonstrations."

Victor Shtatnov, Chief Executive Officer of Genesys Technologies Ltd., added, "Cytta Air establishes a clear structure for unifying advanced, patented technology with disciplined platform execution, enabling scalable deployment while preserving long-term architectural integrity."

Cytta Air is already executing against its roadmap, with ongoing efforts focused on defense compliance, certification, and procurement. Further investment is intended to accelerate manufacturing scale, next-generation system development, and multi-customer deployment, while execution continues independently of capital timing.

The formation of Cytta Air aligns with broader defense and public-safety technology trends outlined by Cytta leadership in a recent article examining emerging UAV and AI priorities for military and law enforcement in 2026, including the growing demand for resilient UAV systems designed for real operational environments. Link to article.

