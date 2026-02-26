Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Transfers CyttaCOMMS IP into IGAN Corp Following Minimum Marketable Product Milestone

Multiple National Sales and Marketing Partners Commence CyttaCOMMS IGAN Training

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) today announced plans to transfer the CyttaCOMMS intellectual property into IGAN Corp , its wholly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). IGAN Corp is a technology company formed to commercialize and scale the IGAN SaaS platform for real-time streaming, communication, collaboration, and monitoring across connected environments. Multiple national sales and marketing partners have now commenced the CyttaCOMMS IGAN cloud-based training and familiarization process.

The announcement follows the recent completion of the fully SaaS Minimum Marketable Product (MMP) milestone for the CyttaCOMMS platform. The milestone validated core communications functionality and establishes a foundation for continued development and market deployment.

CyttaCOMMS is a communications and field-operations platform built on Cytta's proprietary IGAN engine, integrating real-time video, voice, data, and location intelligence into a unified operational environment designed for mission-critical applications.

"The CyttaCOMMS MMP milestone confirms the performance and scalability of the IGAN engine," said Gary Campbell, Chairman of Cytta Corp. "The transfer provides structural clarity as we continue advancing the platform and expanding commercial engagement."

This milestone aligns with Cytta Corp.'s recently published thought-leadership article and accompanying video, "The Real Value of Drones Isn't in the Air - It's in the Data," which highlights the growing importance of unified real-time data platforms in public safety, defense, and operational intelligence environments. The article and video are available at: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/real-value-drones-isnt-air-its-data-natalia-sokolova-fr2bc/

Ongoing Development

Engineering development will continue with a focus on feature enhancements, integration expansion, and operational readiness across targeted vertical markets.

Strategic Capital Evaluation

IGAN Corp will evaluate direct strategic capital formation and partnership opportunities to support continued engineering, productization, integration expansion, and market readiness. Any such initiatives would be subject to market conditions, board approvals, and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. is a technology company focused on secure, real-time communications and operational intelligence platforms across public safety, defense, drone/UAS, and enterprise markets. The Company develops and acquires technologies that integrate video, voice, data, and location intelligence to enable faster decision-making, enhanced situational awareness, and coordinated response in mission-critical environments.

