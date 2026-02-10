Cytta Corp. Announces Completion of IGAN Streaming and Collaboration Platform and Launch of Client Deployment

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), today announced the completion of a significant upgrade to its IGAN Streaming and Collaboration platform.

The upgrade delivers a production-ready minimum viable product (MVP), marking an important development milestone and positioning IGAN for entry into new public-sector and commercial markets.

IGAN is a secure, SaaS-based communications and collaboration data platform that brings live video, voice, data, and location into a single operational workspace, enabling teams to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions from the same real-time picture.

Originally developed and tested for first-responder and law-enforcement operations, the upgraded IGAN platform now supports expanded applications beyond public safety. These include agriculture monitoring, smart city operations, infrastructure and utilities oversight, enterprise security, and industrial environments where real-time visibility, coordination, and secure communication are critical.

"This milestone reflects Cytta's disciplined approach to building deployable technology," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp. "With the IGAN platform upgrade complete, we are positioned to expand into new markets as part of Cytta's growth strategy."

This milestone aligns with the strategic direction outlined by Cytta Corp. leadership in a recent thought-leadership article examining how real-time data platforms are shaping the future of public safety, defense, and operational decision-making.

Read the article:

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/from-drones-decisions-why-data-platforms-future-public-sokolova-w0avc

For more information, visit www.cytta.com.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. is a technology company focused on secure, real-time communications and intelligence solutions for public safety, defense, and enterprise markets. The Company develops platforms that integrate video, voice, data, and location information to enable faster decision-making, improved situational awareness, and coordinated response in mission-critical environments. Additionally, the Company has expanded its range to drone and UAS systems, countermeasure solutions, mesh networking and GPS and antenna identification solutions.

Cytta Corp. is committed to being at the forefront of innovation in secure intelligence infrastructure and operational technology. For more information, visit: www.cytta.com

