Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T9YJ | ISIN: US12673W4078 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYTTA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYTTA CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 14:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cytta Corp. Announces Completion of IGAN Streaming and Collaboration Platform and Launch of Client Deployment

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), today announced the completion of a significant upgrade to its IGAN Streaming and Collaboration platform.

The upgrade delivers a production-ready minimum viable product (MVP), marking an important development milestone and positioning IGAN for entry into new public-sector and commercial markets.

IGAN is a secure, SaaS-based communications and collaboration data platform that brings live video, voice, data, and location into a single operational workspace, enabling teams to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions from the same real-time picture.

Originally developed and tested for first-responder and law-enforcement operations, the upgraded IGAN platform now supports expanded applications beyond public safety. These include agriculture monitoring, smart city operations, infrastructure and utilities oversight, enterprise security, and industrial environments where real-time visibility, coordination, and secure communication are critical.

"This milestone reflects Cytta's disciplined approach to building deployable technology," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp. "With the IGAN platform upgrade complete, we are positioned to expand into new markets as part of Cytta's growth strategy."

This milestone aligns with the strategic direction outlined by Cytta Corp. leadership in a recent thought-leadership article examining how real-time data platforms are shaping the future of public safety, defense, and operational decision-making.

Read the article:
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/from-drones-decisions-why-data-platforms-future-public-sokolova-w0avc

For more information, visit www.cytta.com.

Cytta Corp. is committed to being at the forefront of innovation in secure intelligence infrastructure and operational technology. For more information, visit: www.cytta.com

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. is a technology company focused on secure, real-time communications and intelligence solutions for public safety, defense, and enterprise markets. The Company develops platforms that integrate video, voice, data, and location information to enable faster decision-making, improved situational awareness, and coordinated response in mission-critical environments. Additionally, the Company has expanded its range to drone and UAS systems, countermeasure solutions, mesh networking and GPS and antenna identification solutions.

Cytta Corp. is committed to being at the forefront of innovation in secure intelligence infrastructure and operational technology. For more information, visit: www.cytta.com

Media Contact:

Cytta Corp
Direct: +1 415-301-6644
Website: www.cytta.com
Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-corp.-announces-completion-of-igantm-streaming-and-collabor-1135396

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.