Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Oxford Project (the "Project"), located in northern New Brunswick, via an option agreement. The Project underlying the option agreement comprises 5 mineral claims totaling 3,400 hectares that are situated along and adjacent to the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault System (Figure 1) within the greater Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC").

The Project was acquired due to the presence of the high-grade polymetallic Oxford Brook occurrence where previous work has shown grab samples* assaying up to 59.1 g/t Ag, 8.9% Zn and 5.16% Pb and 2.71 g/t Au and the proximity (7 km) of the Project to the Puma Exploration - Kinross Williams Brook gold project.

"We are pleased to acquire the Oxford Project and continue to increase our footprint in an emerging gold district. The Oxford Project with its proximity to Puma/Kinross's Williams Brook Property and strategic location along a 14-kilometre section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault compliments our existing 28,089 hectare Rocky Brook Project and offers shareholders enhanced exposure to this developing exploration story. The acquisition of the Oxford Project furthers the Company's strategy of acquiring early-stage precious and critical metal projects that offer good value and discovery upside for our shareholders and highlights our belief that New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada remain under-explored, presenting a compelling opportunity for exploration and discovery. We have been aggressively acquiring additional mineral claims in the region primarily focused on gold with recent acquisitions at Fournier Lake and Prospect Or's Dream.

Our technical team will be completing a full compilation of historic data on the Project in the coming weeks and will undertake planning for a spring/summer field program in 2026."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Oxford Project Highlights

Polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") and gold mineralization with rock grab samples* assaying up to 59.1 g/t Ag, 8.9% Zn, 5.16% Pb, and 2.71 g/t Au;

3,400 hectare property located 7 kilometres to the northwest of Puma Exploration-Kinross' Williams Brook discovery;

Located along a 14-kilometre extent of the prospective Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault ("RBMF");

Multiple exploration targets identified by previous work that require follow-up testing; and

No previous systematic exploration for gold along the RBMF.

Geology and Previous Exploration at Oxford

The Oxford Project is centered on a band of mid-Ordovician felsic volcanic rocks and associated subvolcanic intrusives. Precious and base metal mineralization was discovered by trenching and is hosted within felsic volcanic rocks with VMS-style zinc-lead-silver mineralization. The Project is adjacent to and northwest of the regional-scale RBMF that is known to host orogenic gold mineralization. Previous exploration work on the Oxford Project has led to the discovery of gold and base metal mineralization starting in 2013 when prospectors Tim Lavoie and Pierre-Luc Guitard discovered mineralization assaying up to 2.71 g/t Au, up to 14.9 g/t Ag, up to 1.11% Zn, and up to 0.48% Pb from 23 rock grab samples* collected during initial exploration. Follow-up sampling in 2014 resulted in rock samples* from a trench exposure assaying up to 59.1 g/t Ag, 8.9% Zn, and 5.16% Pb (Work Reports 477598 and 477875).

Between 2014 and 2017, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") and Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius") completed trenching, collected an additional 319 rock grab, channel, and chip samples, collected 2,154 B-horizon soils samples, completed 58-line kilometres of ground magnetic and VLF-EM surveys, and excavated several trenches exposing bedrock mineralization. The collective work tested 18 priority targets (OB-01 to OB-18), mainly combined electromagnetic and magnetic targets over the property including the original trenched showing, target OB-08 (Work Reports 477876, 477975, 477977, 478166, and 478482).

16 rock samples have assayed over 100 ppb Au (4.8%), 15 rock samples (4.5%) assayed greater than 4 g/t Ag, 53 rock samples (16.0%) assayed greater than 0.05% Zn, and 49 rock samples (14.7%) assayed greater than 0.05% Pb.

In 2022, Canadian Metals Inc. ("Canadian Metals") completed an IP survey that identified several targets for follow-up drill testing in 2023. A total of 836 metres in 5 drill holes were completed by Canadian Metals as outlined in their news release dated May 1, 2024. Although no detailed results of the exploration work were disclosed, drilling did not intersect significant values of Au, Ag, Zn, or Pb and the host felsic volcanic rocks were only intersected in one drill hole.

Work on the property to date has not tested for gold mineralization along or adjacent to the RBMF which runs along the eastern edge of the Oxford Project and is one of the controlling structures for Puma-Kinross' recent gold discoveries to the immediate east of the Oxford Project.

Option Agreement and Payment Details

The Company has acquired the Oxford Project (covering 5 mineral claims) from the Optionor under an option agreement dated January 28, 2026. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Oxford Project by paying $5,000 in cash upon signing; with $25,000 in cash and $70,000 in cash and/or common shares payable over a four-year period ending January 28, 2030. The Optionor retains a 1.5% net smelter royalty (the "NSR") on the sales of metals and minerals mined from the property with 0.5% of the NSR purchasable by the Company for $500,000. Magna Terra has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

All share issuances will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due, and the Company elects to make such payment in common shares. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the potential share consideration payable for the option agreement is 1,400,000 common shares.

The common shares which may be issued under the agreement will be subject to a regulatory four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance and are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Oxford Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/282006_80438bebb4ab2b10_002full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick (Work Reports 477598, 477875, 477876, 477975, 477977, 478166, and 478482). The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 24.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

