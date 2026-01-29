VSee Health: VSee and DocBox Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the First Augmented Intelligence Platform for Virtual ICU

Creating a scalable, AI-native Virtual ICU platform that drives new recurring revenue and enterprise value.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a leader in enterprise telehealth and AI-powered virtual care, today announced a strategic partnership with DocBox, the first Augmented Intelligence platform for critical care, to create a next-generation Virtual ICU operating system for hospitals worldwide.

This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how AI is deployed in healthcare.

Unlike traditional AI solutions built on static records and retrospective data, the joint VSee-DocBox solution embeds DocBox Augmented intelligence platform directly into live clinical workflows powered by continuous bedside device data -- transforming real-time bedside data into clinically actionable intelligence for Virtual ICU. Thus it extends VSee's telehealth platform layer from a unified communications layer into a full-stack AI operating system for critical care.

Through this strategic partnership, VSee's telehealth and AI workflows are powered by DocBox's, vendor-agnostic bedside data infrastructure, enabling hospitals to operationalize real-time, structured clinical data across every ICU device, monitor, and system.

The result is a reimbursement-ready, AI-native Virtual ICU platform that allows hospitals to:

Deliver remote critical care at scale

Expand revenue per bed through automated billing capture

Deploy AI copilots on live physiology

Retain ownership of their clinical data

Embed VSee into core clinical operations

How the Platform Creates Enterprise Value

With VSee as the system of engagement and DocBox as the system of intelligence, the joint platform offers:

Remote ICU at Scale: Health systems deploy 24/7 remote intensivist coverage across multiple hospitals and sites.

Automated Revenue Engine: Billable ICU interventions are detected and structured automatically into the EHR.

AI on Real Data: Clinical copilots operate on live physiologic signals, not just text notes.

Operational Leverage: Automating bedside device documentation returns significant nursing time to direct patient care.

"AI in healthcare has been limited by the lack of real-time clinical data infrastructure," said Bobby Shah, CEO of DocBox. "VSee brings global telehealth distribution. DocBox provides the intelligence layer. Together, we've built the missing operating system that makes AI in critical care real, scalable, and economically defensible."

"With DocBox, we now operate on a live clinical intelligence backbone, positioning VSee at the center of the next generation of virtual healthcare," said Milton Chen, Co-CEO of VSee Health. "This partnership deepens VSee's critical care capabilities and strengthens our position as a comprehensive AI healthcare platform."

The companies aim to support hospitals - including rural health hospitals implementing CMS Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives-in expanding access to critical care specialists, improving clinician efficiency, and enhancing patient safety across ICU and step-down environments.

Webinar Event: On-demand ICU - Future of Sustainable Rural Healthcare

To further support rural and community hospitals navigating high-acuity care challenges, VSee will host a live webinar + Q&A on February 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT, featuring DocBox CEO Bobby Shah and moderated by VSee Health Co-CEO Dr. Milton Chen. The session will explore how hospitals can use on-demand Virtual and mobile ICU infrastructure to stop unnecessary transfers, reduce documentation burden, and retain critical care patients.

Reserve spot here.



About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and enterprise partners globally. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients including NASA, HHS ASPR, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vseehealth.com .

About DocBox

DocBox (www.docboxmed.com) is dedicated to enabling data-driven healthcare. DocBox collects up to 3GB of structured data per ICU patient per day per bed and can reduce documentation time by 70 percent, giving clinicians quality time with the patient. DocBox applications allow healthcare providers to use data collected from AI, Machine Learning and Algorithms, enabling critical care to not only be at the bedside but also outside the healthcare provider's walls. The DocBox platform permits cohesive flow of data throughout the health delivery organization and provides units and hospital-wide operational metrics. It facilitates the ability to innovate utilizing rich and accurate big data sets and automatically captures billable clinical interventions.

High resolution photos available for download at https://docboxmed.com/downloads/

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the offering; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

media@vsee.com

Michael Castorino

DocBox

info@docboxmed.com

VSee Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-and-docbox-announce-strategic-partnership-to-launch-the-first-au-1130911