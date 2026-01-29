Anzeige
Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

  • Fourth-quarter 2025 sales and revenues were $19.1 billion; full-year sales and revenues were $67.6 billion
  • Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share of $5.12; adjusted profit per share of $5.16
  • Full-year profit per share of $18.81; adjusted profit per share of $19.06
  • Strong full-year enterprise operating cash flow of $11.7 billion; ended 2025 with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash
  • Deployed $7.9 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in 2025


Fourth Quarter


Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)


2025

2024


2025

2024

Sales and Revenues


$19.1

$16.2


$67.6

$64.8

Profit Per Share


$5.12

$5.78


$18.81

$22.05

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$5.16

$5.14


$19.06

$21.90

Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2025.

"Our centennial year marked a significant milestone, underscored by the highest full-year sales and revenues in Caterpillar's history and a single-quarter record of $19.1 billion," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "These results demonstrate the strength of our end markets and our disciplined execution. With a record backlog, we enter the new year with strong momentum and a continued focus on delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.1 billion, an 18% increase compared with $16.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth-quarter 2025 profit per share was $5.12, compared with $5.78 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.16, compared with fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.14.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2025 were $67.6 billion, up 4% compared with $64.8 billion in 2024. The increase reflected higher sales volume of $3.4 billion, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $0.8 billion. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users. Operating profit margin was 16.5% in 2025, compared with 20.2% in 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.2% in 2025, compared with 20.7% in 2024. Full-year profit was $18.81 per share in 2025, compared with profit of $22.05 per share in 2024. Adjusted profit per share in 2025 was $19.06, compared with adjusted profit per share of $21.90 in 2024.

In 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin excluded restructuring costs. 2025 and 2024 adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2024, adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

For the full year 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $11.7 billion, and the company ended the fourth quarter with $10.0 billion of enterprise cash. During the year, the company deployed $5.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $2.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2024 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $19.133 billion, an increase of $2.918 billion, or 18%, compared with $16.215 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.708 billion. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Total dealer inventory remained about flat during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Machine dealer inventory decreased $500 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease of $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth
Quarter
2024


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Fourth
Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 6,003


$ 903


$ (60)


$ 44


$ 36


$ 6,926


$ 923


15 %

Resource Industries

2,980


459


(67)


7


(26)


3,353


373


13 %

Power & Energy

7,649


1,380


166


64


141


9,400


1,751


23 %

All Other Segment

98


3


1


-


(3)


99


1


1 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,398)


(37)


(2)


9


(148)


(1,576)


(178)



Machinery, Power & Energy

15,332


2,708


38


124


-


18,202


2,870


19 %

















Financial Products Segment

1,024


-


-


-


71


1,095


71


7 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(141)


-


-


-


(23)


(164)


(23)



Financial Products Revenues

883


-


-


-


48


931


48


5 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 16,215


$ 2,708


$ 38


$ 124


$ 48


$ 19,133


$ 2,918


18 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2025




























Construction Industries

$ 3,879


23 %


$ 660


6 %


$ 1,326


18 %


$ 981


(7 %)


$ 6,846


15 %


$ 80


82 %


$ 6,926


15 %

Resource Industries

1,280


32 %


647


12 %


610


34 %


747


(15 %)


3,284


14 %


69


(27 %)


3,353


13 %

Power & Energy

4,595


30 %


563


21 %


1,834


16 %


1,134


22 %


8,126


25 %


1,274


12 %


9,400


23 %

All Other Segment

7


- %


-


- %


2


100 %


3


- %


12


50 %


87


(3 %)


99


1 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(61)




2




(3)




(4)




(66)




(1,510)




(1,576)



Machinery, Power & Energy

9,700


27 %


1,872


12 %


3,769


19 %


2,861


- %


18,202


19 %


-


- %


18,202


19 %





























Financial Products Segment

734


8 %


120


17 %


133


4 %


108


(4 %)


1,095


7 %


-


- %


1,095


7 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(95)




(25)




(26)




(18)




(164)




-




(164)



Financial Products Revenues

639


6 %


95


16 %


107


1 %


90


(2 %)


931


5 %


-


- %


931


5 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 10,339


26 %


$ 1,967


12 %


$ 3,876


19 %


$ 2,951


- %


$ 19,133


18 %


$ -


- %


$ 19,133


18 %





























Fourth Quarter 2024




























Construction Industries

$ 3,157




$ 623




$ 1,122




$ 1,057




$ 5,959




$ 44




$ 6,003



Resource Industries

967




580




455




883




2,885




95




2,980



Power & Energy

3,532




467




1,586




931




6,516




1,133




7,649



All Other Segment

7




-




1




-




8




90




98



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(30)




-




(2)




(4)




(36)




(1,362)




(1,398)



Machinery, Power & Energy

7,633




1,670




3,162




2,867




15,332




-




15,332































Financial Products Segment

680




103




128




113




1,024




-




1,024



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(77)




(21)




(22)




(21)




(141)




-




(141)



Financial Products Revenues

603




82




106




92




883




-




883































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,236




$ 1,752




$ 3,268




$ 2,959




$ 16,215




$ -




$ 16,215































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2024 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Power & Energy's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.660 billion, a decrease of $264 million, or 9%, compared with $2.924 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $1.030 billion and higher restructuring costs of $282 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $1.072 billion. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter
2025


Fourth Quarter
2024


$

Change


%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,030


$ 1,174


$ (144)


(12 %)

Resource Industries

360


471


(111)


(24 %)

Power & Energy

1,841


1,477


364


25 %

All Other Segment

17


11


6


55 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(676)


(198)


(478)



Machinery, Power & Energy

2,572


2,935


(363)


(12 %)









Financial Products Segment

262


166


96


58 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(14)


(29)


15



Financial Products

248


137


111


81 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(160)


(148)


(12)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 2,660


$ 2,924


$ (264)


(9 %)









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was income of $493 million, compared with income of $426 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by higher mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13 to 15) and favorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

  • The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.5% compared to 14.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global annual effective tax rate was 24.1% compared with 22.2% for 2024. The increase from 2024 was primarily due to changes in U.S. tax incentives.

    The company recorded an $8 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a $33 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the change in the estimated global annual effective tax rate through the first nine months. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $22 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with an $8 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company also recorded a tax charge of $68 million related to $294 million of mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a tax charge of $43 million related to $154 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $224 million for a tax law change related to currency translation.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,003


$ 903


$ (60)


$ 44


$ 36


$ 6,926


$ 923


15 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 3,879


$ 3,157


$ 722


23 %









Latin America


660


623


37


6 %









EAME


1,326


1,122


204


18 %









Asia/Pacific


981


1,057


(76)


(7 %)









External Sales


6,846


5,959


887


15 %









Inter-segment


80


44


36


82 %









Total Sales


$ 6,926


$ 6,003


$ 923


15 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,030


$ 1,174


$ (144)


(12 %)









Segment Profit Margin


14.9 %


19.6 %


(4.7 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.926 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $923 million, or 15%, compared with $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • In EAME, sales increased mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro. Higher sales volume was mainly due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2025 than during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.030 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $144 million, or 12%, compared with $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $420 million and unfavorable price realization of $60 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $322 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 2,980


$ 459


$ (67)


$ 7


$ (26)


$ 3,353


$ 373


13 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 1,280


$ 967


$ 313


32 %









Latin America


647


580


67


12 %









EAME


610


455


155


34 %









Asia/Pacific


747


883


(136)


(15 %)









External Sales


3,284


2,885


399


14 %









Inter-segment


69


95


(26)


(27 %)









Total Sales


$ 3,353


$ 2,980


$ 373


13 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 360


$ 471


$ (111)


(24 %)









Segment Profit Margin


10.7 %


15.8 %


(5.1 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.353 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $373 million, or 13%, compared with $2.980 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $459 million, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $67 million. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $360 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $111 million, or 24%, compared with $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $204 million and unfavorable price realization of $67 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $169 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

POWER & ENERGY

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2024


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,649


$ 1,380


$ 166


$ 64


$ 141


$ 9,400


$ 1,751


23 %


















Sales by Application











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 2,398


$ 1,927


$ 471


24 %









Power Generation


3,238


2,242


996


44 %









Industrial


967


928


39


4 %









Transportation


1,523


1,419


104


7 %









External Sales


8,126


6,516


1,610


25 %









Inter-segment


1,274


1,133


141


12 %









Total Sales


$ 9,400


$ 7,649


$ 1,751


23 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,841


$ 1,477


$ 364


25 %









Segment Profit Margin


19.6 %


19.3 %


0.3 pts




























Power & Energy's total sales were $9.400 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.751 billion, or 23%, compared with $7.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $1.380 billion and favorable price realization of $166 million.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
  • Industrial - Sales increased primarily in EAME.
  • Transportation - Sales increased in rail services.

Power & Energy's segment profit was $1.841 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $364 million, or 25%, compared with $1.477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $666 million and favorable price realization of $166 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $438 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 734


$ 680


$ 54


8 %









Latin America


120


103


17


17 %









EAME


133


128


5


4 %









Asia/Pacific


108


113


(5)


(4 %)









Total Revenues


$ 1,095


$ 1,024


$ 71


7 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2025


Fourth
Quarter 2024


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 262


$ 166


$ 96


58 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.095 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $71 million, or 7%, compared with $1.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $89 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $18 million across all regions except Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $262 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $96 million, or 58%, compared with $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher margins at Insurance Services of $37 million, a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $34 million and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $19 million.

At the end of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.37%, compared with 1.56% at the end of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $101 million for 2025, compared with $115 million for 2024. As of December 31, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables, compared with $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2024.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $463 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher restructuring costs and increased expenses due to timing differences. Higher restructuring costs were mainly related to write-downs in the value of inventory in the Rail division.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 13 to 15.
iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to discuss its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has helped build a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of four significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) other restructuring income/costs, (ii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iii) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024 and (iv) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Margin


Profit
Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes


Profit


Profit per
Share














Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,660


13.9 %


$ 3,026


$ 712


$ 2,402


$ 5.12

Other restructuring (income) costs


319


1.7 %


319


73


246


0.52

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(294)


(68)


(226)


(0.48)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,979


15.6 %


$ 3,051


$ 717


$ 2,422


$ 5.16














Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,924


18.0 %


$ 3,243


$ 463


$ 2,791


$ 5.78

Other restructuring (income) costs


37


0.3 %


37


10


27


0.05

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(154)


(43)


(111)


(0.23)

Tax law change related to currency translation


-


- %


-


224


(224)


(0.46)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 2,961


18.3 %


$ 3,126


$ 654


$ 2,483


$ 5.14














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 11,151


16.5 %


$ 11,541


$ 2,768


$ 8,884


$ 18.81

Other restructuring (income) costs


444


0.7 %


445


102


346


0.73

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(294)


(68)


(226)


(0.48)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 11,595


17.2 %


$ 11,692


$ 2,802


$ 9,004


$ 19.06














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 13,072


20.2 %


$ 13,373


$ 2,629


$ 10,792


$ 22.05

Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities


164


0.2 %


164


54


110


0.22

Other restructuring (income) costs


195


0.3 %


195


46


149


0.32

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(154)


(43)


(111)


(0.23)

Tax law change related to currency translation


-


- %


-


224


(224)


(0.46)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 13,431


20.7 %


$ 13,578


$ 2,910


$ 10,716


$ 21.90

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, these items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years, (iii) the change in the annual effective tax rate, (iv) a settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (v) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024 and (vi) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,026


$ 712


23.5 %

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(294)


(68)



Change in annual effective tax rate


-


(8)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


22



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 2,732


$ 658


24.1 %

Other restructuring (income) costs


319


73



Change in annual effective tax rate


-


8



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(22)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 3,051


$ 717










Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,243


$ 463


14.3 %

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(154)


(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation


-


224



Change in annual effective tax rate


-


33



Excess stock-based compensation


-


8



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,089


$ 685


22.2 %

Change in annual effective tax rate


-


(33)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(8)



Other restructuring (income) costs


37


10



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,126


$ 654










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 11,541


$ 2,768


24.0 %

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(294)


(68)



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(41)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


50



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 11,247


$ 2,709


24.1 %

Other restructuring (income) costs


445


102



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


41



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(50)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 11,692


$ 2,802










Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP


$ 13,373


$ 2,629


19.7 %

Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities


164


54



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


(154)


(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation


-


224



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


47



Excess stock-based compensation


-


57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 13,383


$ 2,968


22.2 %

Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(47)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs


195


46



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 13,578


$ 2,910



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.

The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 18,202


$ 15,332


$ 63,980


$ 61,363

Revenues of Financial Products

931


883


3,609


3,446

Total sales and revenues

19,133


16,215


67,589


64,809









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

13,307


10,321


44,752


40,199

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,876


1,769


6,985


6,667

Research and development expenses

562


519


2,148


2,107

Interest expense of Financial Products

351


338


1,359


1,286

Other operating (income) expenses

377


344


1,194


1,478

Total operating costs

16,473


13,291


56,438


51,737









Operating profit

2,660


2,924


11,151


13,072









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

127


107


502


512

Other income (expense)

493


426


892


813









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,026


3,243


11,541


13,373









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

712


463


2,768


2,629

Profit of consolidated companies

2,314


2,780


8,773


10,744









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

87


10


109


44









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,401


2,790


8,882


10,788









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


(2)


(4)









Profit 1

$ 2,402


$ 2,791


$ 8,884


$ 10,792

















Profit per common share

$ 5.15


$ 5.81


$ 18.90


$ 22.17

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 5.12


$ 5.78


$ 18.81


$ 22.05









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

466.5


480.0


470.0


486.7

- Diluted 2

469.0


482.6


472.3


489.4











1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,980


$ 6,889

Receivables - trade and other

10,920


9,282

Receivables - finance

10,649


9,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,801


3,119

Inventories

18,135


16,827

Total current assets

52,485


45,682





Property, plant and equipment - net

15,140


13,361

Long-term receivables - trade and other

2,142


1,225

Long-term receivables - finance

14,272


13,242

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,882


3,312

Intangible assets

241


399

Goodwill

5,321


5,241

Other assets

6,102


5,302

Total assets

$ 98,585


$ 87,764





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 5,514


$ 4,393

Accounts payable

8,968


7,675

Accrued expenses

5,587


5,243

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,554


2,391

Customer advances

3,314


2,322

Dividends payable

703


674

Other current liabilities

2,798


2,909

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

35


46

-- Financial Products

7,085


6,619

Total current liabilities

36,558


32,272





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

10,678


8,564

-- Financial Products

20,018


18,787

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,838


3,757

Other liabilities

6,175


4,890

Total liabilities

77,267


68,270





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

7,181


6,941

Treasury stock

(49,539)


(44,331)

Profit employed in the business

65,448


59,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,772)


(2,471)

Noncontrolling interests

-


3

Total shareholders' equity

21,318


19,494

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 98,585


$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2025


2024

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 8,882


$ 10,788

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

2,262


2,153

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(294)


(154)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

465


(621)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

30


164

Other

742


564

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(2,138)


(160)

Inventories

(1,477)


(414)

Accounts payable

1,179


(282)

Accrued expenses

438


191

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

187


(363)

Customer advances

1,933


370

Other assets - net

(176)


(97)

Other liabilities - net

(294)


(104)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

11,739


12,035

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(2,821)


(1,988)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,465)


(1,227)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

708


722

Additions to finance receivables

(15,329)


(15,409)

Collections of finance receivables

13,515


13,608

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

71


83

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(47)


(34)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

22


(61)

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,494


3,155

Investments in securities

(1,930)


(1,495)

Other - net

75


193

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(4,707)


(2,453)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(2,749)


(2,646)

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(16)


20

Payments to purchase common stock

(5,190)


(7,697)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(40)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

11,105


10,283

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(8,081)


(9,316)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

1,106


(168)

Other - net

(1)


(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,899)


(9,565)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(43)


(106)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,090


(89)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,986


$ 6,896


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 18,202


$ 18,202


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

931


-


1,138


(207)

1

Total sales and revenues

19,133


18,202


1,138


(207)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

13,307


13,310


-


(3)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,876


1,670


219


(13)

2

Research and development expenses

562


562


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

351


-


363


(12)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

377


88


308


(19)

2

Total operating costs

16,473


15,630


890


(47)











Operating profit

2,660


2,572


248


(160)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

127


131


-


(4)

3

Other income (expense)

493


806


20


(333)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,026


3,247


268


(489)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

712


647


65


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,314


2,600


203


(489)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

87


87


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,401


2,687


203


(489)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 2,402


$ 2,688


$ 203


$ (489)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 15,332


$ 15,332


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

883


-


1,062


(179)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,215


15,332


1,062


(179)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,321


10,323


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,769


1,535


226


8

2

Research and development expenses

519


519


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

338


-


338


-


Other operating (income) expenses

344


20


361


(37)

2

Total operating costs

13,291


12,397


925


(31)











Operating profit

2,924


2,935


137


(148)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

107


111


-


(4)

3

Other income (expense)

426


891


16


(481)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,243


3,715


153


(625)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

463


680


(217)


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,780


3,035


370


(625)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

10


10


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,790


3,045


370


(625)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 2,791


$ 3,046


$ 370


$ (625)











1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 63,980


$ 63,980


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

3,609


-


4,382


(773)

1

Total sales and revenues

67,589


63,980


4,382


(773)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

44,752


44,761


-


(9)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,985


6,183


842


(40)

2

Research and development expenses

2,148


2,148


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,359


-


1,389


(30)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

1,194


4


1,287


(97)

2

Total operating costs

56,438


53,096


3,518


(176)











Operating profit

11,151


10,884


864


(597)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

502


516


-


(14)

3

Other income (expense)

892


685


113


94

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

11,541


11,053


977


(489)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,768


2,525


243


-


Profit of consolidated companies

8,773


8,528


734


(489)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

109


109


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

8,882


8,637


734


(489)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(3)


1


-











Profit 5

$ 8,884


$ 8,640


$ 733


$ (489)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 61,363


$ 61,363


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

3,446


-


4,212


(766)

1

Total sales and revenues

64,809


61,363


4,212


(766)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

40,199


40,206


-


(7)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,667


5,881


786


-


Research and development expenses

2,107


2,107


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,286


-


1,286


-


Other operating (income) expenses

1,478


71


1,535


(128)

2

Total operating costs

51,737


48,265


3,607


(135)











Operating profit

13,072


13,098


605


(631)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

512


518


-


(6)

3

Other income (expense)

813


728


85


-











Consolidated profit before taxes

13,373


13,308


690


(625)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,629


2,663


(34)


-


Profit of consolidated companies

10,744


10,645


724


(625)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

44


44


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

10,788


10,689


724


(625)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)


(5)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 10,792


$ 10,694


$ 723


$ (625)











1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Power &

Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,980


$ 9,333


$ 647


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

10,920


3,883


657


6,380

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,649


-


17,325


(6,676)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,801


2,448


441


(88)

3

Inventories

18,135


18,135


-


-


Total current assets

52,485


33,799


19,070


(384)











Property, plant and equipment - net

15,140


10,985


4,106


49

4

Long-term receivables - trade and other

2,142


1,982


163


(3)

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

14,272


-


15,538


(1,266)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,882


3,208


133


(459)

5

Intangible assets

241


241


-


-


Goodwill

5,321


5,321


-


-


Other assets

6,102


4,525


2,651


(1,074)

6

Total assets

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,514


$ -


$ 5,514


$ -


Accounts payable

8,968


8,988


268


(288)

7,8

Accrued expenses

5,587


4,877


710


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,554


2,494


60


-


Customer advances

3,314


3,311


3


-


Dividends payable

703


703


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,798


2,259


645


(106)

5,9

Long-term debt due within one year

7,120


35


7,085


-


Total current liabilities

36,558


22,667


14,285


(394)











Long-term debt due after one year

30,696


10,955


21,018


(1,277)

10

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,838


3,837


1


-


Other liabilities

6,175


5,162


1,516


(503)

5

Total liabilities

77,267


42,621


36,820


(2,174)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

7,181


7,181


905


(905)

11

Treasury stock

(49,539)


(49,539)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

65,448


60,639


4,799


10

11

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,772)


(843)


(929)


-


Noncontrolling interests

-


2


66


(68)

11

Total shareholders' equity

21,318


17,440


4,841


(963)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)



1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.

5

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

6

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

8

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

9

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

10

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

11

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Power &

Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,165


$ 724


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,282


3,463


688


5,131

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,565


-


14,957


(5,392)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


2,872


401


(154)

3

Inventories

16,827


16,827


-


-


Total current assets

45,682


29,327


16,770


(415)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


9,531


3,830


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


500


86


639

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


-


14,048


(806)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


3,594


118


(400)

4

Intangible assets

399


399


-


-


Goodwill

5,241


5,241


-


-


Other assets

5,302


4,050


2,277


(1,025)

5

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,393


$ -


$ 4,393


$ -


Accounts payable

7,675


7,619


331


(275)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,589


654


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,335


56


-


Customer advances

2,322


2,305


3


14

7

Dividends payable

674


674


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,909


2,388


696


(175)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

6,665


46


6,619


-


Total current liabilities

32,272


19,956


12,752


(436)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,351


8,731


18,787


(167)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


3,757


-


-


Other liabilities

4,890


3,977


1,344


(431)

4

Total liabilities

68,270


36,421


32,883


(1,034)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,941


6,941


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(44,331)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

59,352


54,787


4,555


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,182)


(1,289)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


6


75


(78)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


16,221


4,246


(973)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)












1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Power & Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 8,882


$ 8,637


$ 734


$ (489)

1,5

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,262


1,497


765


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(294)


(294)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

465


395


70


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

30


30


-


-


Other

742


658


(513)


597

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(2,138)


(503)


63


(1,698)

2,3

Inventories

(1,477)


(1,473)


-


(4)

2

Accounts payable

1,179


1,217


(11)


(27)

2

Accrued expenses

438


486


(48)


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

187


185


2


-


Customer advances

1,933


1,933


-


-


Other assets - net

(176)


(48)


(28)


(100)

2

Other liabilities - net

(294)


(442)


40


108

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

11,739


12,278


1,074


(1,613)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(2,821)


(2,758)


(94)


31

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,465)


(36)


(1,438)


9

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

708


79


665


(36)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,329)


-


(18,058)


2,729

3

Collections of finance receivables

13,515


-


15,664


(2,149)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(529)


529

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

71


-


71


-


Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(1,000)


-


1,000

4

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


80


(80)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(47)


(47)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

22


22


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,494


1,541


953


-


Investments in securities

(1,930)


(797)


(1,133)


-


Other - net

75


126


(51)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(4,707)


(2,870)


(3,870)


2,033


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,749)


(2,749)


(500)


500

5

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(16)


(16)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(5,190)


(5,190)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(73)


-


-


Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


1,000


(1,000)

4

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(80)


-


80

4

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

11,105


1,976


9,129


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(8,081)


(51)


(8,030)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

1,106


-


1,106


-


Other - net

(1)


(1)


-


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,899)


(6,184)


2,705


(420)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(43)


(58)


15


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,090


3,166


(76)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,986


$ 9,336


$ 650


$ -



1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by MP&E subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and MP&E.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Power & Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,788


$ 10,689


$ 724


$ (625)

1,5

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,153


1,368


785


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(154)


(154)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(621)


(327)


(294)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

164


(46)


210


-


Other

564


355


(388)


597

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(160)


413


207


(780)

2,3

Inventories

(414)


(400)


-


(14)

2

Accounts payable

(282)


(200)


(41)


(41)

2

Accrued expenses

191


78


113


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(363)


(358)


(5)


-


Customer advances

370


369


1


-


Other assets - net

(97)


(188)


48


43

2

Other liabilities - net

(104)


(162)


85


(27)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,035


11,437


1,445


(847)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,988)


(1,952)


(41)


5

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,227)


(36)


(1,211)


20

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

722


35


698


(11)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,409)


-


(16,845)


1,436

3

Collections of finance receivables

13,608


-


14,707


(1,099)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


129


(129)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

83


-


83


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


21


(21)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(34)


(34)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(61)


92


(153)


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

3,155


2,795


360


-


Investments in securities

(1,495)


(909)


(586)


-


Other - net

193


142


51


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,453)


133


(2,787)


201


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,646)


(2,646)


(625)


625

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

20


20


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(7,697)


(7,697)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(40)


(40)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(21)


-


21

4

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,283


-


10,283


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(9,316)


(1,032)


(8,284)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(168)


-


(168)


-


Other - net

(1)


(1)


-


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(9,565)


(11,417)


1,206


646


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(106)


(94)


(12)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(89)


59


(148)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


6,111


874


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,896


$ 6,170


$ 726


$ -



1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by MP&E subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and MP&E.

