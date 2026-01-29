OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) - up 52% at $4.13
- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 37% at $4.21
- Virtuix Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock (VTIX) - up 31% at $14.00
- Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) - up 25% at $6.45
- TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) - up 18% at $2.29
- Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) - up 17% at $13.69
- Check-Cap Ltd. (MBAI) - up 15% at $2.40
- Namib Minerals (NAMM) - up 14% at $7.35
- Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) - up 11% at $2.84
- SuperX AI Technology Limited (SUPX) - up 9% at $19.12
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) - down 26% at $2.42
- Comstock Inc. (LODE) - down 16% at $2.95
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) - down 14% at $11.40
- ENvue Medical, Inc. (FEED) - down 12% at $2.02
- Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - down 10% at $72.25
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) - down 10% at $22.66
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) - down 9% at $117.41
- Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI) - down 9% at $2.15
- BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 8% at $5.91
- Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 8% at $2.32
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News