Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A3DTNN | ISIN: US46982L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: Z0Y
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 17:58 Uhr
58 Leser
Jacobs Increases Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.36 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 12.5% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This dividend will be paid on March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2026.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow - delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Bert Subin
[email protected]

Media:
Louise White
[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

© 2026 PR Newswire
