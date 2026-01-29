Jacobs Increases Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.36 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 12.5% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This dividend will be paid on March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2026.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow - delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

