BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
29 January 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|Sterling
|USD
|Date of purchase:
|29 January 2026
|29 January 2026
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|250,799
|3,100
|Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
|4.1430
|4.3364
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
|Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
|Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
|312,177,109 Sterling Shares
|65,872,815 Sterling Shares
|23,722,241 US Dollar Shares
|400,427 US Dollar Shares
From 29 January 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 477,255,664.
