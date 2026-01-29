

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $481.14 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $456.73 million, or $3.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $1.95 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $481.14 Mln. vs. $456.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.80 To $ 6.85 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.400 B To $ 5.425 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News